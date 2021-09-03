Don’t put off what God has called you to do

September 3, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Hector Miray Contributing columnist

Do you ever find yourself letting things become completely overdue? Like something you know you should do, something that may even be necessary or beneficial for you, but you just let it slip for too long.

Lately for me it’s been my car’s oil. I was on the road for 6-plus weeks of this summer and somewhere before I headed out on the last weeks of travel I noticed I was significantly over on my oil needing to be changed. But even when I returned home from my travels, I didn’t make it a priority. I let weeks slip by, thinking “I’ll get to it.” It continually got pushed to the back burner when in reality, even though it wasn’t doing major noticeable damage immediately, each day I spent putting it off was doing damage to my car. So this morning I finally dropped it off early before my meetings, and will pick it up this afternoon. I’m sure it will drive fine today, but have I caused damage?

This reminds me of how things went with Israel heading into the promised land. Their hesitancy to move forward when they should have cost them for years to come.

Look at how this unfolds in Deuteronomy 1: 29 Then I said to you, “Do not be terrified; do not be afraid of them. 30 The Lord your God, who is going before you, will fight for you, as he did for you in Egypt, before your very eyes, 31 and in the wilderness. There you saw how the Lord your God carried you, as a father carries his son, all the way you went until you reached this place.”

32 In spite of this, you did not trust in the Lord your God, 33 who went ahead of you on your journey, in fire by night and in a cloud by day, to search out places for you to camp and to show you the way you should go.

34 When the Lord heard what you said, he was angry and solemnly swore: 35 “No one from this evil generation shall see the good land I swore to give your ancestors, 36 except Caleb son of Jephunneh. He will see it, and I will give him and his descendants the land he set his feet on, because he followed the Lord wholeheartedly.”

They were on the verge of a new life. They were on the verge of victory. They were on the verge of receiving the blessings that God had promised them, and they hesitated. They resisted. They let their fears, preferences, and worries cause them to push against what God was leading them to do.

This sounds like us often. We probably aren’t facing decades of wandering in the wilderness, but if we put off following through what we know God has called us to do, we are doing damage that we won’t see the full fruit of yet at this moment.

What are you hesitating to do right now that you know you should?

Have you ever missed out on something because you didn’t move when you had the opportunity?

Is there any damage in your life from your hesitancy or neglect?

How can you improve your spiritual response time?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]