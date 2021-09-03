Late-start classes offer way to work toward degree in fall 2021 at RCC

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Students who missed the start of Fall 2021 classes will have another opportunity get a jump start on their degree this September.

Robeson Community College will offer several late-start classes that begin Sept. 14. These classes will be offered only online. Financial aid is available and 2021 North Carolina high school graduates can still take advantage of the Longleaf Commitment Grant, which provides free tuition to those eligible.

University students who seek to dually enroll to get additional classes completed are welcome to attend.

Classes to be offered are College Transfer Success; Financial Accounting; Art Appreciation; General Biology I; Anatomy and Physiology I; Anatomy and Physiology II; Chemistry Concepts; Introduction to Computers; Basic PC Literacy; Intro to Criminal Justice; Juvenile Justice; Public Speaking; Spreadsheet; Principles of Microeconomics; Child, Family, and Community; Writing and Inquiry; Writing/Research in the Disc; British Literature II; American History I; American History II; Myth in Human Culture; Quantitative Literacy; Statistical Methods I; Precalculus Algebra; Music Appreciation; Introduction to Ethics; General Psychology; World Religions; and Introduction to Sociology.

To register, visit the Admissions Office, located in Building 13, or contact Kevin Hunt, assistant director of Admissions, at [email protected] or 910-272-3357.