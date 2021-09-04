RCPL offers treats during National Library Card Sign-up Month

Cool down and sign up! September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. Your local libraries are serving up library cards every day.

As the summer heat continues, our theme this year is ice cream. You are never too young or too old for a library card. Whether it is your first card or you need a replacement card, we can help! Our goal is to sign up 200 new library patrons this month.

Getting a library card at RCPL is easy and FREE! All Robeson County residents, property owners, educators and students are eligible for a library card that gives you access to all collections, computer labs, and allows you to borrow up to 50 items at a time. Residents of surrounding counties — Scotland, Hoke, Cumberland, Bladen, Columbus and Dillon — are eligible for a non-residents card, which gives access to technology, all collections, and allows you to borrow five items at a time.

Scoop up your library card by visiting any of our libraries with your ID and proof of address. There is a quick form that takes about 2-3 minutes to fill out. You’ll get to pick from four library card designs! Applications for readers under 18 must have the signature of a parent or legal guardian. If you sign up for a new card during September, we will be giving out a free tote bag with a coupon for an ice cream cone from our local McDonalds!

If you have misplaced or damaged your library card, don’t worry! We are offering free replacement cards during September. Just stop by with your ID and ask the staff for a new card. We are so glad you’re using the library.

To add to the fun, we are having a community contest, “Sprinkle The Word.” Starting Tuesday, current library card holders can stop by their library and tell the staff they want to be a contestant in “Sprinkle The Word.”

You will be given sprinkle tickets and an instruction sheet. You give these tickets out to your friends and family to encourage them to get a library card. You earn a point for every sprinkle ticket turned in with your name! Once your friend or family members join, they can also become a contestant and get their own sprinkle tickets. At the end of the month, whoever has the most sprinkles will win a gift card bundle to McDonalds and Cold Stone Creamery, totaling $50.

On Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., we are hosting a special registration event for youth at the McMillan Memorial Library! Every child that signs up for a card at this time will receive a goody bag, a free scholastic book, and a sweet treat to take home, while supplies last.

We will announce a date and time for a special registration event at the Pembroke Public Library soon!

These events are supported by a grant from the Robeson County Community Foundation, a component fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation. The events are also supported by our partners at Reading Nation Waterfall and McDonalds. We are so grateful for their support.

Please treat yourself to a library card this month. We are always so happy to meet new community members. After all, our patrons really are the cherry on top!

To learn more about RCPL, visit www.robesoncountylibrary.org .

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library