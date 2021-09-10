What is something you think about from your past at least once a day? Do you have a happy memory that makes you smile? Do you have an awkward moment that you look back on with great discomfort? Do you have a place in your memory that’s filled with fear, frustration, worry, and anger? Sometimes our memories, and the stuff that we remember, can be a bigger source of pain than they can be a blessing.

Did you know a goldfish has between a 2- and 10-second memory? This means that whatever they have seen or known, they’re going to forget and start over within mere moments. They don’t carry long-term baggage, frustration, struggles, worries, cares or concerns. All of that stuff is gone in such a short span. In a lot of ways that’s a great existence. not having to carry your fears, concerns, worries, and stuff like that along with you actually gives you a better quality of life in many ways.

Not that we want to strive to be forgetful, but to not carry the pain of our failures and mistakes with us wherever we go for years to come. So often that’s why people leave towns, jobs, churches, relationships and so much more. They want to go to a place where people don’t remember their sins and failures. Because if no one else remembers them, it might be easier to forget themselves.

The author of Hebrews states that a time was coming when God, who is omnipotent, would choose not to remember sins, “For I will forgive their wickedness and will remember their sins no more.” — Hebrews 8:12. This isn’t just a new, or New Testament thing either. God is in the business of choosing to not remember our sins. “I, I am he who blots out your transgressions for my own sake, and I will not remember your sins.” — Isaiah 43:25

“And no longer shall each one teach his neighbor and each his brother, saying, ‘Know the Lord,’ for they shall all know me, from the least of them to the greatest, declares the Lord. For I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more.” — Jeremiah 31:34

If God, who is the only truly holy one, would choose to forget our sins maybe it’s time we put a little more grace and goldfish into our lives. We aren’t defined by our biggest failure. Our redemption isn’t limited to our most shameful sin. God doesn’t see us as our failures, and He doesn’t want us to either.

In 1 John 1:9 we see this incredibly encouraging statement; “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”

He not only chooses not to remember, but He also chooses to redeem. He forgives us, and purifies us. So if He truly forgives us shouldn’t we be willing to not hold on to the memory and baggage of failures?

What’s been the hardest memory for you to let go of?

What is your favorite memory to be encouraged by?

What could help you to let go of the baggage of past failures?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at Hector@govertical.org.