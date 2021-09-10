De-escalation training available to law enforcement at RCC

Staff report
Robeson Community College is offering law enforcement personnel deescalation training that includes real-life scenarios with the use a simulator. Cheryl Hemric | RCC

Robeson Community College is offering law enforcement personnel deescalation training that includes real-life scenarios with the use a simulator.

LUMBERTON — The arrival of new simulation equipment is allowing Robeson Community College to offer new training courses for law enforcement in a safe environment.

Officers will have several opportunities to take part in de-escalation training in which they will go through different scenarios to try to prevent a stressful situation from turning violent.

“The training is designed to give officers hands-on, reality-based training,” said Lee Hinson, director of Law Enforcement programs for Continuing Education at RCC. “Officers will be utilizing the college’s shooting and driving simulator and also SCAT refresher training. The training with the simulators is a valuable resource for officers that will help them in making those split-second decisions.”

During the training, officers never know what the person in the simulation will do, so they must rely on their skills and experience to de-escalate the situation.

“The process is designed to guide officers towards various de-escalation solutions so when they are faced with similar situations in real life, they will revert back to training,” Hinson said. “Studies have shown that de-escalation training can result in a reduction in the use-of-force, a drop in citizen injury, and a reduction in officer injuries.”

The training is offered in blocks of four hours and is offered twice a day. Because of space limitations classes are limited to 10 students.

“The classes the first week in October are designed for smaller agencies to send their officers without cutting into their manpower,” Hinson said. “But the training is open to all departments and the training is offered at no cost to law enforcement officers.”

Classes will take place Oct. 4 through Oct. 8. Two sessions will run each day from 8 a.m. to noon. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The classes will be in Building 18 on RCC’s main campus in Lumberton.

To register for one of the de-escalation simulator training classes, officers can contact Pete Moneiro at 910-272-3502 or [email protected]