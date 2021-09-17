UNCP School of Education secures $1.1M grant to train American Indian educators

PEMBROKE — A $1.1 million federal grant will be used to increase the number of highly qualified American Indian teachers committed to serving American Indian communities.
The five-year grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Indian Education Professional Development program, was awarded to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke School of Education. It will support the First Americans’ Teacher Education, or FATE, program, which is a pre-service training project for teachers, according to the university. The FATE program provides financial support for future educators by reducing financial barriers and increasing enrollment and retention.
The primary goal is to increase the number of highly qualified American Indian teachers in Robeson, Hoke and Scotland counties and ensure educators are supported through an intensive induction program that assists beginning teachers, according to UNCP.
“Our institution has a long track record of successfully competing for this grant award. As the current FATE project director, it’s a privilege to partner with public schools in Southeast North Carolina in providing highly qualified Native American teachers,” said Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education.
Leslie Locklear, who serves as FATE coordinator, is assisting with the program.
The FATE program also is designed to improve the first two years of teaching for newly certified American Indian teachers through a comprehensive mentoring and induction plan, according to UNCP. FATE participants will participate in workshops to enhance test-taking skills and increase the pass rate for Praxis II assessments.
Participants will also be afforded extensive professional development centered on the cultural needs of Southeastern American Indian students. The first cohort will be admitted in January.