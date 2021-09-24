Church of the Week

September 24, 2021

Aaron Swamp Missionary Baptist Church

— Address: 3854 Iona Church Road, Fairmont

— Pastor: Dr. Paul McDowell

— Telephone number: 910-422-8082

— Church Services: Sunday morning, 11 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday night Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

— Denomination: Missionary Baptist

— Congregation: 70

— Established: 1870

— Favorite scripture: Psalm 27

“The Lord is my light and my salvation. Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life, of whom shall I be afraid?”