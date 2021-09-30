Changing season sees gas prices edge lower

Just as the heat of summer ushers in the cool nights of fall, so brings the slight drop in gasoline prices that Lumberton and the rest of North Carolina are beginning to see.

The trend is the same around most of the country.

“Motorists are seeing some relief at the pump, as the national gas price average dropped by a penny on the week to $3.17,” said Andrew Gross, from AAA.

Gross said the recovery from Hurricane Ida remains slow, with the latest U.S. data showing just under half of the U.S. offshore oil production in the Gulf still idle after companies shuttered production ahead of the storm.

Locally, gas prices hovered around $2.90 per gallon, which is significantly higher than a year ago when gas prices average about $2 per gallon according to GasBuddy.com.

Gross pointed to the drop in production at refineries that is keeping local prices hovering around $3 per gallon.

“The constraint on stocks would typically lead to higher prices, but it has been offset by decreased demand going into the fall,” Gross said. “Timing is everything, and while supplies have tightened due to the slow recovery after Hurricane Ida, this is also the point when gas demand starts its seasonal decline,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “While there may be some price fluctuation, we expect most motorists to see stability at the pump.”

Data provided to The Robesonian by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that refinery utilization is “down almost 10%, causing gasoline stock levels to fall by 7.2 million bbl [barrels of crude oil] to 220 million bbl.”

Stock levels are likely to remain tight until hurricane-affected refineries resume normal operations, according to the EIA report.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021’s peak price set in early August due to COVID-19 supply and demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline.

The EIA report seemed to support that analysis; it stated that while refineries are restarting, the U.S. Department of Energy said it would release an additional 1.5 million bbl of crude oil at the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to help ease tightened supplies brought by Hurricane Ida.

According to The Department of Energy, the release marks the second time such a release has taken place, and the DOE said the SPR has now released a total of 3.3 million bbl of crude oil in response to the storm.

“While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong,” Haan said.

The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($2.79), Texas ($2.781) and Arkansas ($2.83).

The states with the highest priced states: California ($4.37), Hawaii ($4.01) and Nevada ($3.89).