Pay God’s grace forward

October 8, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Hector Miray Contributing columnist

Have you heard the term “mulligan?” It’s a stew, but that’s not the mulligan I’m talking about. I’m talking about the golf term. In golf, a mulligan is an extra stroke allowed in golf after a mistake, a stroke that won’t be counted against them on a scorecard. In essence, it’s a do over. An instant do-over. Usually in life, most of our mistakes take some time to fully realize, but in golf they are instantaneous. Has there ever been a time you knew you made a poor choice the very moment you made it?

How many mulligans you are allowed really depends on who you are playing with. When I started playing golf there was no limit. I was so terrible that the people patient enough to let me play with just let me try as many times as I needed them. As I’ve grown in the game, I’ve seen people offer you three mulligans per game. One of the other pastors I play with only allows one for the whole game. When I’m playing with someone new, I don’t even bring it up until they do. I don’t want to seem needy or like I’m not confident, so I wait for them to set the limits on how serious we are taking things, and how much grace can be offered.

One of the beautiful things about God is that even though there are so many rules, commands and instructions in scripture, He offers grace. He has every right to hold us to the penalty and wage of all of our sin, but instead He offers grace. We know Jesus died for our sins, but even before Jesus made it to the cross, God was the one who offered grace.

“I, even I, am he who blots out your transgressions, for my own sake, and remembers your sins no more.” — Isaiah 43:25

One of the frustrating things in golf though is when people won’t allow you the same grace they allow themselves. I witnessed one game where a friend took great liberties with his own mulligans, but then just a few holes later told another player, “you used your mulligan! That stroke counts.” Clubs were thrown.

In Matthew 18, Jesus tells a story of a man who was forgiven his debt, but wouldn’t forgive someone else their smaller debt, this was the outcome.

“Then the master called the servant in. ‘You wicked servant,’ he said, ‘I canceled all that debt of yours because you begged me to. Shouldn’t you have had mercy on your fellow servant just as I had on you?’ In anger his master handed him over to the jailers to be tortured, until he should pay back all he owed. “This is how my heavenly Father will treat each of you unless you forgive your brother or sister from your heart.” — Matthew 18:32-35

We need to be grateful for the grace given to us, but make sure we equally offer it to others.

Has there been a time you’ve seen a double standard with grace shown to you?

When is it hardest for you to show grace?

Has there been a time you didn’t offer grace and regretted it?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]