Railroad crossing near Red Springs to close temporarily

October 11, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff Report

The railroad crossing at Buie Philadelphus Road south of Red Springs will be closed for maintenance Oct. 18-20, according to Angela D. Nelis with Southern Commercial Development.

CSX, The railroad line, is expected to close the crossing to all traffic beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct. 18. Work is expected to be completed by noon on Oct. 20.