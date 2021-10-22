PSRC welcomes new Family Engagement specialist

October 22, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report
<p>Thompson</p>

Thompson

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County announced this week its newest Family Engagement specialist.

Brendalyn Thompson was described as “an experienced, socially adept engagement professional,” in the Wednesday announcement posted on PSRC’s Facebook page. Thompson has previously served the school district in various roles for about seven years.

Thompson stepped into the role in the school district on Oct. 4, according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.

“I am excited about this opportunity to serve and to contribute to the overarching goal of PSRC this year, ‘One Team, One Goal.’ I want to echo that same bond of unity to our families, community partners, and policy-makers. I am also eager to invite families to the table, to join PSRC so we, as one team, can continue a partnership that increases student achievement, enhances local communities, and encourages public support, that’s true engagement,” Thompson said in a statement.

In her role as Family Engagement specialist, she will develop partnerships with “community-based organizations, programmatic partners, faith-based organizations, corporations, governmental agencies, and cultural institutions to improve program offerings to district families,” according to the school district.

Thompson has a master’s degree in public administration and experience in the areas of nonprofit and data management, communications, and more.

“Having parental and community stakeholder support and buy-in is critical to the Public Schools of Robeson County in our aim to achieve our objectives and strategic goals,” Burnette said.

“Ms. Thompson’s new role will be pivotal in establishing a healthy rapport with our parents and community members that is conducive to a thriving school district,” he added.