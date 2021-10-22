It all belongs to God

Have you ever known someone that was overly attached to their stuff? They may have been drowning on stuff, but they just couldn’t seem to get rid of it. Or they would let all of their relationships suffer so they could get more stuff.

As human beings we can develop a really unhealthy relationship with our stuff and it can come to the point that instead of us controlling our stuff, our stuff controls us. People get uncomfortable talking about money in church, but Jesus talked about it all the time. He wanted us to have a healthy relationship with money and possessions.

“For it is just like a man about to go on a journey. He called his own servants and entrusted his possessions to them. To one he gave five talents, to another two talents, and to another one talent, depending on each one’s ability. Then he went on a journey. Immediately the man who had received five talents went, put them to work, and earned five more. In the same way the man with two earned two more. But the man who had received one talent went off, dug a hole in the ground, and hid his master’s money.” — Matthew 25:14-18 (Christian Standard Bible)

So begins the Parable of the Talents. This parable is found between the Parable of the Ten Virgins and the Parable of the Sheep and the Goats. Parables are about the return of Christ and what is required of us — his disciples, to be ready.

The Parable of the Talents teaches stewardship: how we are to use the stuff God has put in our care. God gets a say in how we use our resources because none of what we have belongs to us. It all belongs to Him who purchased us with His very blood.

In the parable, the master gives out money to three servants for them to manage while he is away. The first two take the money they are given, put it to work, and improve on the master’s investment, while the third takes the money, squirrels it away and does nothing with it. The first two, then, enlarge the master’s estate and are rewarded. The third, is condemned by the master for “playing it safe” and is thrown “into the outer darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” — Matthew 25:30

It is easy to get really concerned with how many digits are in our bank accounts. I fear that far too often we are the third servant, burying the gifts from God, where they sit and do nothing for His glory.

Instead, let us, like the first two servants, use His gifts to serve and expand His kingdom and to glorify His holy name.

Questions for reflection:

— Are we being good stewards of the resources that God, the Master, has put in our control?

— Is there something you have that you simply love too much to let it go, even if letting it go would serve God’s Kingdom?

— Are we leveraging those resources to expand and serve the Master’s Kingdom?

— Or are we playing it safe, squirreling it away where it sits, as if in a hole in the ground, doing nothing?

— What is one thing that you have stewardship over that you could use this week to bring glory and honor to God?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by S. Carter McNeese. He lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is the pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church, and can be reached at [email protected]