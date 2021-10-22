October 22, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

Faith Tabernacle Christian Center

Pastor: Earl and Denise Goings

— Address: 3744 N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls

— Telephone number: 910-865-5252

— Church Services: Sunday 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11:15 a.m.; Sisters/Men of Faith Fellowship, 4 p.m., first Sundays via Zoom; Singles, 4 p.m., second Sundays via zoom; Husband and Wife Fellowship, third Sundays at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

— Denomination: Non-denominational

— Favorite Scripture: Corinthians 1:3-5

“Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort; Who comforteth us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God. For as the sufferings of Christ abound in us, so our consolation also aboundeth by Christ.”

— Established: 1978