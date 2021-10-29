Lumberton FFA chapter works to beautify downtown Lumberton

October 29, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report
Lumberton Future Farmers of America reporter Madison McLean, left, and members Solomon Sinclair, middle, Ralph Clark and Ethan Hunt work to liven up downtown Lumberton this week by planting fresh flowers and cabbages in planters.

Lumberton Future Farmers of America reporter Madison McLean, left, and members Solomon Sinclair, middle, Ralph Clark and Ethan Hunt work to liven up downtown Lumberton this week by planting fresh flowers and cabbages in planters.

<p>Lumberton Future Farmers of America members stand in downtown Lumberton this week, where they worked to beautify the area by planting fresh flowers.</p>

Lumberton Future Farmers of America members stand in downtown Lumberton this week, where they worked to beautify the area by planting fresh flowers.

LUMBERTON — Members of the Lumberton chapter of Future Farmers of America worked to beautify downtown Lumberton this week.

Lumberton FFA members enrolled in 3rd period agriculture classes at Lumberton High School worked Monday through Thursday to beautify the city’s downtown area as part of Mainstreet Lumberton’s revitalization efforts, according to Madison McLean, the chapter’s reporter.

“Students removed old and dying plants from the planters and filled them with fresh soil. Students then worked collaboratively in groups to create a design for each container and planted pansies and ornamental cabbages,” McLean said in a written statement.

Plants were grown by His and Hers Greenhouse, located on Powersville Road, and purchased by the city for use in the beautification project, according to McLean.

“Students enjoyed being part of this beautification project and hope that their community members will enjoy the plants and develop a sense of pride in their community from the student’s efforts,” McLean said in a statement.

Lumberton Future Farmers of America reporter Madison McLean contributed to this report.