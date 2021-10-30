Robeson Community College’s Licensed Practical Nursing program to expand

LUMBERTON — Two men have been sentenced to prison in connection to a 2014 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Bo Junior Locklear.

During Thursday’s murder trial, presided by Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow, both men were fiound guilty.

Antonio Tyquan Purcell, of St. Pauls, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shootingon that took place Dec. 8, 2014, on Ira Road, according to Matt Scott, Robeson County District Attorney.

Purcell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Robeson County Court by Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow, he said.

Marcell Martice McCoy of Shannon was charged with accessory after the fact, first-degree murder, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Gwen Chavis-Locklear, a Trial Court coordinator for Robeson County Superior Court and media spokesperson.

McCoy pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, according to Scott. He was charged with a minimum of six years (73 months) and a maximum of a little more than eight years (100 months).

“We are pleased with the outcome with regards to the family of the victim getting some kind of justice,” Scott said.

Scott said the outcome was the result of “a lot of hard work” by detectives with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and assistant district attorneys with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office.

“We fought for the victim in this case, [and] the victim’s family in this case,” Scott said.

The men were sent to Central Prison in Raleigh, which would determine their location from there, Chavis-Locklear told The Robesonian.

The two were charged and brought in for questioning in 2014 after leading sheriff’s deputies on a police chase from Ira Road to Russell Road near Lombardy Village Road in Shannon, former Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey told The Robesonian in 2014. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. on Dec. 8, according to an article published in The Robesonian on Dec. 9, 2014.

The chase ensued after witnesses reported seeing a white Chevrolet Impala leave the area where Bo Locklear was shot and a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description, according to the article.

Bo Locklear, of Odum Road, died on the way to the hospital, Sealey told The Robesonian at that time.

McCoy was also charged at that time with injury to personal property, speeding, driving with his license revoked, three counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. Purcell was charged then with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

In other matters, two witnesses have been given orders to show cause for not attending two separate murder trials. They must attend hearing before the court and provide reasons for their absence during the trials.

The courts are cracking down on witnesses who fail to come to court, Scott said. The witnesses often have needed information to help the courts close cases and bring forth justice.

Judge Disbrow issued a order to show cause on Tuesday for Justin Maynor, who did not show up for the trial involving McCoy and Purcell, according to Krystle Melvin, an assistant district attorney with the county district attorney’s office.

“The judge issued the show cause order and we’re awaiting him being served with it,” Melvin said Friday.

The order for his arrest is no longer out because the trial has ended, she said.

However, Maynor must attend a hearing and could face time in jail for his absence, Melvin said.

In a separate case, Charles Leach appeared for his show cause hearing Thursday before Judge Disbrow, according to Melvin.

Leach was a victim and a “necessary witness” in the case in which Shilec Rothwell was found not guilty for charges including first-degree murder in July, according to Melvin. Rothwell was accused of involvement with a March 2013 robbery that left 61-year-old Willie Manning dead and critically injured Daniel McLaughlin. He was found not guilty by a jury on July 26.

Leach was sentenced to 96 hours, meaning four days in jail, for failure to show up for trial. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center after the trial.

“He was subpoenaed and served and then failed to come to court,” Melvin said.