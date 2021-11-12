When weeds poison the wheat

Last week we looked at one of Jesus’ parables, the parable of the self-growing seed. This week we look at another of Jesus’ parables, the Parable of the Wheat and the Weeds.

We find this parable in Matthew 13:24-30. In it we are told about a farmer who’s wheat crop is attacked by his enemy, who, using the cover of darkness, sows weeds among the farmer’s wheat so that when the wheat sprouts, so do the weeds.

These are not just any weeds however. If we were to study the Greek we would see that the weeds are darnel, a plant that is not only poisonous in its own right, it also regularly carries a fungus that can be death to wheat. Additionally, it also looks a great deal like wheat and it is almost impossible to tell the difference before the grains mature. At that point, the wheat turns a golden-brown color while the darnel turns a noxious black.

To sow darnel seeds in and amongst the wheat carried the potential to harm the planter financially by ruining his harvest, but if done in a widespread enough fashion, it could also jeopardize the food supply and even poison someone if the darnel wasn’t adequately separated from the wheat. These sorts of sabotage were so common, however, that there were Roman laws addressing the problem and laying out punishments for sowing darnel and other weeds in another’s crop.

This parable reminds us that there are those people and even ideas that can come into our churches and can, like darnel, look like nutritious and healthy wheat, but can carry disease into the crop and can even be poison, killing us.

The enemy sows poison seeds among the good, and sometimes it is really hard for us to tell the difference between the poison and the grain, the weeds from the wheat. There are weeds in the world, there are weeds in the Church, and there are weeds in our own hearts. But here is the thing, we are helpless to pluck out the weeds. We can’t tell the difference and more than that, it is the place of God to do the harvesting and the weeding.

So, let us be aware that the weeds are present, that the enemy is fighting the Kingdom. But let us also turn over the fields, the field of the world, the field of the Church, and the field of our own heart, to God. Let us pray that God do his work in weeding these fields and in bringing in the harvest. And let us be mindful that we don’t plant any of the bad seeds ourselves. I think we are getting enough “help” in that area from the enemy, let’s not contribute!

Questions for consideration:

— What are some “weeds” in your own life that have seemed like something good at the time, only for you to realize later were poison to you and your relationship with God?

— How do you feel when you consider that we don’t have the wisdom to discern what all of the weeds are in our lives and that we must wait upon the Lord to weed them out?

— This is another parable, like the one we looked at last week, where Jesus uses farm and agricultural imagery. Why do you think Jesus would use this imagery with the people he was teaching in the first century? What does it tell us about the people that were following Jesus during his earthly ministry?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]