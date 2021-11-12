$50,000 endowment established at RCC in honor of Bowen family

November 12, 2021
Staff report
<p>Pictured are the late Dorothy Pittman Bowen, left, her husband Lonnie Norwood Bowen, and their son Lonnie Norwood Bowen II, also known as Woody. The legacy of the Bowens will live on through a $50,000 endowment titled ‘The Bowen Family: Lonnie, Dorothy, Woody Memorial Endowment’ given by Toni Bowen Sacry to the Robeson Community College Foundation.</p>

    LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College announced recently that the RCC Foundation has received a $50,000 gift that will establish ‘The Bowen Family: Lonnie, Dorothy, Woody Memorial Endowment.’

    The gift was bestowed to the college by Toni Bowen Sacry, and her husband Jeffrey Scott Sacry of Lumberton, in honor of her father Lonnie Norwood Bowen, mother Dorothy Pittman Bowen, and brother Lonnie Norwood Bowen II, who was also known as Woody.

    “I am the last surviving member of my nuclear family,” said Toni Sacry. “After my father’s passing, being the last surviving member, I wanted to create an endowed scholarship in memory of my family, leaving a legacy at RCC in memory of my parents and brother.”

    Toni’s brother, Woody, died in 1986 at the age of 19 in a motorcycle crash. He had just joined the National Guard and returned from boot camp before the crash occurred. Her mother died ten years later in 1996 at the age of 55, and her father passed away in 2020 at the age of 81.

    “My parents were big supporters of education,” she said. “My father helped to support my first cousins in attending college, so I wanted to continue their legacy of hard work and education. Education coupled with hard work is how you provide for yourself.”

    “I think education is a path to financial stability, understanding, and compassion,” Sacry said.

    Many people may remember Toni from Robeson Community College. She worked at RCC for 17 years as the director of Institutional Effectiveness and also served as a faculty member in the psychology department from 2003 until her retirement in 2021. Before that, Toni worked for 10 years for the North Carolina Department of Corrections. Her husband Jeffrey was an electrician at Southeastern Health.

    “The Bowen Family instilled the value of education in their children,” said Jessica Bullard, Foundation Director at RCC. “Their legacy lives on through Toni, and this gift she and her husband leaves to honor their memory will provide educational opportunities for generations to come.”

    The scholarship will be available to support students in college transfer programs, health sciences and basic law enforcement training. Students must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be eligible.

    “We are extremely grateful for this gift from Toni and Jeffrey Sacry,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “This gift will make a huge impact upon our students and our community, and we are so thankful for their support of Robeson Community College and our mission.”

