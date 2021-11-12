$50,000 endowment established at RCC in honor of Bowen family

LUMBERTON — A Public Schools of Robeson County educator is among 30 educators across the state chosen to serve on the Teacher Leadership Council launched by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt.

The council was unveiled to the State Board of Education by Special Advisor on Teacher Engagement Julie Pittman and announced earlier this week via a press release by North Carolina Public Schools. The council also will give teachers in North Carolina’s public schools more of a voice in state-level decisions.

Jonie Chavis, a kindergarten teacher and Technology coach at Magnolia Elementary, will serve on the council.

“I am honored to be appointed by State Superintendent Catherine Truitt to be a part of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Teacher Leadership Council. This opportunity will allow me to engage with other educators, bring awareness on topics that impact education, and promote growth within the Public Schools of Robeson County and our region,” Chavis said.

“Being a part of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Teacher Leadership Council will provide me the opportunity to represent our stakeholders, districts, students, and communities and to contribute on meaningful topics that impact education,” she added.

The council’s 30 teacher members, who will meet monthly, will serve as an advisory board for the agency as well as a key communications conduit for educators in schools across the state. Truitt and Pittman shared the news on the new Leadership Council members to state superintendents and school principals just this week.

“Convening this Teacher Leadership Council is an important way to stay in tune with the needs of those in the field through direct lines of communication,” said Catherine Truitt, state superintendent of Public Instruction. “This group of leaders allows for the department to better understand and support educators, while providing an opportunity to engage directly with them on the challenges they face and how we can overcome them together.”

The goals of the Teacher Leadership Council are twofold. The council will help strengthen communication channels with teachers across the state, allowing them to provide input and feedback educational issues that affect them, their students and schools throughout the year. The council also will serve as a professional development opportunity for those who have an interest in teacher leadership.

The council consists of representatives from the state’s eight educational regions, as well as charter schools. The goal in the council’s membership is to ensure diverse geographical participation, as the challenges teachers face are often unique to their location and community. To ensure broad representation, members are also selected based on subject area, grade level, and number of years in the classroom.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County is extremely proud of Ms. Jonie Chavis on her recent appointment to State Superintendent Truitt’s North Carolina Teacher Leadership Council. This appointment recognizes Ms. Chavis’s commitment to the art of teaching and to being a positive influence in the lives of students at Magnolia Elementary School,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC chief communications officer.

“We are confident that Ms. Chavis will represent the Public Schools of Robeson County well alongside some of the best educators in the state,” he wrote.

The Council is co-chaired by Pittman and 2020 Burroughs Wellcome North Carolina Teacher of the Year, Maureen Stover, and supported by the 2021 winner, Eugenia Floyd.

The following is a list of 2021-22 Council members: Maureen Stover, chair, Cumberland County Schools; Eugenia Floyd, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools; Emily Angels, Cabarrus County Schools; Elaina Aponte, Moore County Schools; Jennifer Attkisson, Edenton-Chowan Public Schools; Jennifer Bryan, Brunswick County Schools; Susanna Cerrato, Asheville City Schools; Jonie Chavis, Public Schools of Robeson County; Kenya Clemonts, Halifax County Schools; Dillon Crockett, Lee County Schools; Joy Crosby, N.C. Virtual School; Danny Eldreth, Ashe County Schools; Erin Ellington, Watauga County Schools; Emilee Higdon, Macon County Schools; Melisa Gaddy, N.C. Charter School; Laura Jane Howald, Polk County Schools; Sara Lilley, Vance County Schools; Tamara Myslinski, Rutherford County Schools; Caroline Olson, Wake County Public School System; Anneke Oppewal, Orange County Schools; Kelly Poquette, Alamance-Burlington School System; Eric Riggs, Surry County Schools; Nicole Rivers, Cumberland County Schools; Daniel Roseman, N.C. Virtual School; Sally Schultz, Rowan-Salisbury Schools; Cecelia Sizoo-Roberson, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools; Andrea Snyder, N.C. Charter School; Darylanne Towery, Lenoir County Public Schools; Stephanie Wallace, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; Jeremy White, N.C. Charter School; and Hannah Wirt, Catawba County Schools.

Monthly meetings will cover teacher leadership opportunities, and discussion will be centered around ongoing initiatives, current events, and challenges facing educators. With participation by Truitt, council members will have the opportunity to provide feedback before closing with general questions and concerns. Meetings will be conducted both virtually and in-person.

The Teacher Leadership Council held its first meeting earlier this month. For more information on the council, email educators@dpi.nc.gov.

“As a current Kindergarten teacher at Magnolia Elementary School, teaching and touching the lives of my students has always been my passion. I can assure all stakeholders that I will strive to represent our region on the Leadership Council to the best of my ability. Any questions or concerns that you would like for me to voice please email me at jonie.chavis@robeson.k12.nc.us,” Chavis said in a statement.