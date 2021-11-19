RCC pins Crisis Intervention trainees

November 19, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

Eighteen members of law enforcement graduated Friday from Robeson Community College’s Crisis Intervention Training. The training is offered in partnership with Eastpointe. Graduates were pinned during the ceremony and each received a certificate. Graduates included members of the Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and Robeson County Magistrate.