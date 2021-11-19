Church of the Week

This is the first of what will be an occasional series of unsolved murders and other mysteries in Robeson County and Lumberton — editor.

LUMBERTON — The family of a man shot and killed two years ago wants answers to what happened, and has $20,000 for anyone who can provide them.

Warren Bradford Fields, 38, died as a result of the wounds he suffered when he was shot on Nov. 7, 2017, while he was alone in his camper, which sat at 603B Franklin Ave. in Lumberton.

“I’m hoping that’s going to make somebody come forward,” said Lynette Cauley, Fields’ mother.

Cauley said she wants justice for Fields, who was called Brad, and one way that can be achieved is to keep his face in the public’s eyes. She intends to rent a billboard near Second Street in Lumberton and post the reward beneath a photograph of Fields.

“I might be wrong, but somebody’s going to talk,” she said. “It might be 10 years from now, but somebody’s going to talk. Somebody knows something. You don’t do this and you not tell anybody, I think. I think they’d almost brag about it.”

About 10:59 p.m. on the night of the shooting, Fields, who lived alone, was shot multiple times. A neighbor heard the gunshots and called out to him.

“Brad said, ‘I’ve been shot, call 911,’” Cauley said.

He was treated at Southeastern Regional Medical Center and then taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. Fields lost his left leg because of a punctured artery from the shooting. Bullet fragments were lodged in his kidneys and pancreas, which were slowly shutting down.

During that time, Fields was kept sedated in a medically induced coma, Cauley said. He would die 16 days later, on Thanksgiving Day.

Cauley said she is haunted by one question particularly.

“I just want to know, why did you feel you had to kill him?” she said. “Whoever shot him meant to kill him.”

Investigators agree that the shooting death was calculated because of the proximity from which the shots were fired at the camper.

“The person or persons that approached that camper that night had to have known specific directions to approach from due to neighbors, lighting and canines,” said Detective David Williford, of the Lumberton Police Department.

Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker said the person or persons likely knew the layout of the camper and had been inside.

The victim did not own a telephone or engage in social media interaction, which left little to no electronic trail for investigators to follow, Williford said.

Investigators are listening to recorded interviews, reviewing notes and planning more interviews with witnesses, he said. But they need the public’s help.

“Somebody has got that piece of information out there that can help us solve that case,” Parker said.

Any tips or leads, no matter how big or small, will be followed, the captain said.

“If you’ve heard something, seen something or know something, call us or share that information with us,” Parker said.

Fields was a truck driver, and had always wanted to be one growing up, his mother said.

He was about 6 feet 3 inches tall, had blond hair and brown eyes, and was known as “string bean” because of his thin physique. It was a nickname he wore proudly in a tattoo on his arm. But, more than his nickname or his love for ranch dressing, he was known for his kind heart.

“Brad was just a good boy,” Cauley said.

In his spare time, Fields worked on cars, something he loved to do with his father, the late Warren Fields, while he was growing up. He often charged customers only $10 or $20 for hours of labor because he knew they were unable to pay more.

But, after the truck driver injured his hand while on the job when he was in his late 20s, his life changed dramatically.

Multiple trips to orthopedic surgeons and a reconstructive surgery on his hand contributed to Fields’ dependency on painkillers, Cauley said. He went into a downward spiral after the injury, but the addiction never destroyed his character.

Cauley said anyone who knew Fields recognized that. Even in the shadow of addiction, people thought well of him and respected him, she said.

In the wake of her son’s death, Cauley wants one thing.

“I want my son to get justice, I want them to suffer the same way my son did,” she said. “But I don’t want them to die, I want them to sit in solitary confinement for the rest of their life.”

Fields leaves behind his mother, stepfather Dean Cauley, sister Lindsey, 8-year-old nephew Brady and 6-year-old niece Maddy.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Williford or Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department by calling 910-671-3845.

Brad Fields
Lynette Cauley, mother of Warren Bradford Field, holds a reward flyer which states that a $20,000 reward will be offered to the person who comes forward with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who murdered her son.

Jessica Horne Staff writer