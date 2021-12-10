PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team played well enough defensively to win on Friday.

But the Rams couldn’t find enough key baskets in their United-8 Conference opener against Gray’s Creek, and a late comeback bid ran out of time in a 45-41 loss.

“The guys battled; we were undermanned a little bit,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “The zone worked at times, we went to a 3-2 (zone) and tried to press a little bit, but I just thought a couple lapses on defense, and a couple offensive possessions we didn’t take care of right there.”

Purnell Swett (1-4, 0-1 United-8 Conference) scored seven points in the third quarter; Gray’s Creek’s 22-20 halftime lead became a 32-27 advantage by the end of the third.

Early in the fourth, after a Riley Brooks putback pulled the Rams within three at 32-29, Gray’s Creek (2-4, 1-1 United-8) used an 8-2 spurt to stretch its lead to 40-31, its largest point of the game.

Cale Harris hit a layup, Ethan Brewington hit a 3-pointer and Josiah Brooks hit a free throw to get the Rams to a 42-37 deficit with 1:42 remaining. Xzavier Thaggard hit a layup to give the Bears a 44-37 lead with 43 seconds to go before Brewington and Chandler McNeill each hit layups to bring the Rams within a possession at 44-41 with 14 seconds remaining.

“I thought we battled back and kind of made it a game there. We lost our composure a little bit. We’re not very big, we have to box out, and it’s tough; they’ve got some size.”

The end-of-game sequence included a brief fight on the floor after a blocked shot by the Rams with five seconds remaining; two fans became involved and were escorted out of the gym in handcuffs.

“I told my kids, anytime that happens, you’ve got to stay back on the bench,” Sampson said. “I know they want to protect their home boys. But we’ll learn from it. I want to see the video and see what happened; if my player did something when I see the video, he’ll be disciplined, but I want to see that first and then go from there. And the state may come in and do something.”

After a delay to sort out the situation, Eden Hilton-Epps hit a free throw with three seconds left to ice the game for Gray’s Creek.

Thaggard scored 14 points and Ari Fulton had 13 for Gray’s Creek.

McNeill led Purnell Swett with 13 points and Brewington scored eight.

The first half featured four ties and six lead changes; Purnell Swett led 9-8 after the first quarter and Gray’s Creek led 22-20 at halftime.

Full-strength Lady Rams top Gray’s Creek

After playing its first four games shorthanded — including three games with just six players — due to COVID-19 protocols, the Purnell Swett girls basketball team fielded its full roster for the first time on Friday.

With the added depth, the Lady Rams posted a solid performance in a 58-24 win.

“It was awesome having them back, awesome having some bench energy,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “We’ve been having to do that. My voice is actually gone. But it was fun; I’m just excited for them, because the little bit of time we’ve had together they’ve worked so hard.”

Purnell Swett (5-0, 1-0 United-8) got off to a quick start, taking a 16-0 lead after six minutes and holding Gray’s Creek (0-6, 0-2 United-8) without a field goal until the final three seconds of the first quarter, taking an 18-3 lead after the period.

“I think they just really want to win,” Eddings said of his team’s quick start. “They’re starting to see that they have a chance to go a long way, so they’re just competitive.”

The Rams extended their lead to 36-13 at halftime and led 42-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Kylie Chavis scored 21 points and Natalie Evington had 12 for Purnell Swett.

“Tonight we put (Chavis) off the ball a little bit and she was able to shoot the 3 some,” Eddings said. “We were able to throw her off the ball tonight because our other guards are developing and able to handle pressure. … I think (Evington) is really starting to understand she’s more than a shooter; she was able to get to the rack and get a couple fouls tonight. We’re telling her free throws are layups for her, and we’re excited about her growth.”

Ava Sterling led Gray’s Creek with 13 points and Kiara Herring added nine.

The Rams open the Robeson County Shootout Wednesday when both the boys and girls teams host Whiteville.