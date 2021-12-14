My first Robeson County Shootout was in 2019, and I entered that week excited to see what the Shootout was all about and how it compared to other holiday basketball tournaments I’d covered earlier in my career.

This year, having seen one and having had to wait two years to see another one, I’m even more excited for the Shootout as it returns this week, after it was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

I’m eager to see the strong turnout I know will come out for the tournament, during the early rounds but especially on Championship Saturday at UNC Pembroke.

And I’m curious to see who comes out on top in some of the fantastic matchups this tournament will produce, both in its 35th edition on the boys side and the 28th edition for the girls.

And now for the tricky part: the prediction of said games. Here’s a look at what could potentially happen in this week’s Shootout:

Boys tournament

First round

Red Springs at St. Pauls — You never know what to expect in a Red Springs-St. Pauls game, but after the up-and-down start to the season by the Red Devils, the more-athletic Bulldogs will take care of business and advance.

Heide Trask at Lumberton — The Titans are off to a decent start to the season, but I don’t expect they’ll have anything for the undefeated Pirates, who are looking to defend their 2019 Shootout title.

Whiteville at Purnell Swett — The Wolfpack are an established program and have a 3-1 record, but those wins aren’t all that impressive. Purnell Swett, with three close losses, is better than its 1-4 record indicates and is playing at home. I’ll take the Rams in a close one.

Lake View at Fairmont — Each team has but one win so far; Fairmont has played closer games in a tougher schedule, though, and has home-court advantage in this opening-round meeting. Fairmont will win as it tries to right the ship in its Shootout games, something the program has done before.

Consolation round

Heide Trask at Red Springs — Both teams are right around .500 so far and both have won three out of their last four games. Even from a personnel standpoint and an experience standpoint the teams are relatively similar. I’ll take the Red Devils at home.

Whiteville vs. Lake View (at Fairmont) — Whiteville has the more established program, a better record this season and always has athletes; the Wolfpack win.

Semifinal round

St. Pauls at Lumberton — The phrase “the real championship game” — which I’m not the biggest fan of — will be said by some about this game. Lumberton won 71-54 at home last week, and while I don’t think the Pirates are 17 points better than the Bulldogs, who were playing their first game, I do believe that result indicates that Lumberton is the better team. The Pirates will advance.

Fairmont at Purnell Swett — Both teams enter the tournament at 1-4 this season, though they would have each won a game Wednesday to reach this round. I think Purnell Swett will win a close game as the Rams have played this season, despite their record, with an energy I haven’t seen before from the program and are a solid defensive team.

Championship round (at UNCP)

Fifth place: Red Springs vs. Whiteville — While several teams are coached by former Shootout players, the Red Devils are the only team coached by a former Shootout MVP, Glenn Patterson Jr. As for this game, look for Red Springs’ guards to lead the Red Devils to a close win.

Third place: St. Pauls vs. Fairmont — St. Pauls is 1-1 entering the tournament and can really come into its stride with the valuable reps that three games in four days provides. If playing in the third-place game, the Bulldogs would be seeking to bounce back and will defeat the Golden Tornadoes.

Championship: Lumberton vs. Purnell Swett — Robeson County’s two biggest high schools meeting in a rivalry game for the Shootout title in front of an expected packed house at UNCP? Sounds like fun. Purnell Swett beat Lumberton for the title in 2018, but that was before the huge strides the Lumberton program has made under coach Bryant Edwards, who is 1-for-1 winning the Shootout. The undefeated Pirates have proven to be the county’s best team so far this season, mostly against county opponents, and they’ll break a tie with Purnell Swett and Fairmont for the most Shootout titles with their eighth.

Girls tournament

First round

Red Springs at St. Pauls — Red Springs is better than it has been the last couple years, but St. Pauls is one of the best teams in the state. Sorry for the tough draw, Red Devils; Bulldogs advance.

Heide Trask at Lumberton — The Titans enter at 1-6 averaging less than 30 points per game. Lumberton (2-4) has had its own struggles, but this is still a game the Pirates should win.

Whiteville at Purnell Swett — Whiteville hasn’t been as strong as usual to start this season; Purnell Swett, who won three games with just six players, has its full roster back and shouldn’t have too much trouble here.

Lake View at Fairmont — Fairmont reached the semifinals in 2019 and the program is in a better spot now. But a different first-round matchup will send the Golden Tornadoes to the consolation round this time as they face a Lake View program with virtually its whole team back from an undefeated 2020-21 regular season.

Consolation round

Heide Trask at Red Springs — Heide Trask does have one win, something that can’t be said by Red Springs yet, but that came against a team the Red Devils could have also defeated. Coach William Judd has touted his team’s game-to-game improvement despite the results; that will pay off with a win here.

Whiteville at Fairmont — Fairmont enters the Shootout with some several players out due to injury, illness and discipline, but is better equipped from a depth perspective to handle that type of situation than in years past. It’ll be a grind, but the Golden Tornadoes will find a way.

Semifinal round

St. Pauls at Lumberton — St. Pauls won 63-18 when these two teams played last week. While I don’t think that represents the Lumberton team’s potential, it does illustrate the night-in, night-out dominance of the Bulldogs, who will return to the championship game.

Lake View at Purnell Swett — The Wild Gators, 12-1 last season, will face Purnell Swett, who’s reestablished its program the last two years and has its best team in recent memory. The Rams’ depth against a 1A team, albeit a good one, will make the difference as the Rams advance.

Championship round (at UNCP)

Fifth place: Red Springs vs. Fairmont — Red Springs as a program is where Fairmont was about two years ago. The Golden Tornadoes — even as an undermanned team for this tournament — are further along in the arc of rebuilding a program, and will pick up the win.

Third place: Lake View vs. Lumberton — Lumberton is a better team than its 2-4 record indicates, and could kickstart its season with a win. The Wild Gators have a very solid, experienced team; Lumberton can match them athletically, but the Pirates are still learning how to win and Lake View has proven it already knows how to. Lake View earns a close win.

Championship: St. Pauls vs. Purnell Swett — This game would have plenty of storylines: Two undefeated teams. The last two county players of the year in St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson and Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis, both of whom have solid supporting casts around them. And then there’s 2019 — when the Bulldogs came from 12 points down to beat the Rams 59-57 on a T.J. Eichelberger buzzer-beater for the Shootout title. This would be the first time the teams have met since, and despite the time elapsed since a few players on each team are still around. Purnell Swett is a better team than it was two years ago — but, even with a 27-1 record that 2019-20 season, St. Pauls may prove to be better this year too. If it happens, this game should be fantastic; as great a team as the Rams are, St. Pauls wins in another nailbiter.