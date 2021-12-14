December 14, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0

Cukabury Farms Drive-thru Christmas Light Show offers several scenes of Christmas lights and stationary characters including Santa Claus at its location at 107 Pleasant View Church Road in Fairmont. The show is held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through this coming Saturday. It will be held every night from Sunday through Dec. 23. For more information, call 910-316-3184.