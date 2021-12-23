The promise arrives

After the journey of the past four weeks, preparing ourselves for the arrival of Christmas, and thus the arrival of Jesus, the Messiah, we are finally here.

The promises of God are about to be fulfilled.

This is a weekend that is crazy for a lot of people, in one way or another. It is easy, even in the best of times, to get wrapped up in all of the wrong things at Christmas.

Sometimes we care too much about the food, the gifts, the décor, the parties, the television specials, the family gatherings. We get all wrapped up in that stuff and forget what it is all supposed to be about. It is trite and cliché at this point, but it is no less true, that Jesus is indeed the reason for the season.

I love the movies, cookies, lights, and all that stuff. But I try to love Jesus more, try to keep, even in the midst of all the commotion and chaos, my eyes focused on Him who came to save us from our sin.

In John 1, the apostle tells us that “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. All things were created through him, and apart from him not one thing was created that has been created.” John 1:1-3

We see several important things here. First, the Word (Jesus) was not only with God in the beginning, meaning that Jesus is not a creature like you or I, but he also was God. Jesus is God, just as the Father and Holy Spirit are. This is important for a reason that we will come to in a moment.

Second, we see that all of creation was created through Jesus and all of creation bears His mark. This is why, in a very simple way, we can look at a sunset, or a mountain vista, and be overwhelmed by the knowledge and presence of God.

It is also why, in a more complicated way, that there are universal, objective Truths from God that people all over the world, independent of revelation from God, can and do know. This is what Paul means when he says that gentiles, those without God’s revelation “show that the work of the law is written on their hearts. Their consciences confirm this.” Romans 2:15

It is written on their hearts because they are creatures made by God through the Word, or the Son.

Later in John 1, John tells us that “the Word became flesh and dwelt among us.” John 1:14

This event, this incarnation, is why we celebrate Christmas. This is not just a remembrance of the birth of a significant person in human history. This is the celebration of the fact that God Himself came to earth and dwelt among his people.

More than that, however, it is important for us to remember the importance of the incarnation, because without the incarnation our salvation, our reconciliation to God is not possible.

Over the centuries there have been folks that have, in one way or another, tried to deny the incarnation. They say either that God was present, but not really flesh and blood or that Jesus was just a man, a very holy man to be sure, and one anointed by God, but just a man all the same.

The problem is that either of these not only deny the reality about Jesus, but if either of them are true, there is not perfect sacrifice that can be made for the remission of our sins.

Quite frankly, the cross and the empty tomb of Good Friday and Easter Sunday are not possible without the birth of the Christ child in a manger on Christmas.

The Promise has arrived and it is just, exactly, what God promised: The means to our salvation and for that to be true, then the Jesus must be both fully man and fully God. He is exactly who he says he is.

S. Carter McNeese