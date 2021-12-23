A puppy and a hope for justice

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a review of what we consider the top stories published in the Robesonian during 2021. This subjective list is ranked in no particular order, but generally flows in the order in which events and issues became news throughout the past year.

Continued impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect many aspects of life in Robeson County and beyond in its second year. Statistically, the county has been hit even harder by the virus in 2021 than in 2020.

As Robeson County has surpassed 27,000 total COVID-19 cases, over 17,000 of those have come in 2021, about 63% of the county’s total cases. While the peak came in January, at around 1,000 cases per week, there was also a spike in cases in August and September and there appears to be one underway in December.

There have been 449 total virus-related deaths in Robeson County since the start of the pandemic; of these some 300 Robesonians have lost their lives in 2021, or 67%.

A notable broader development in the pandemic in 2021 has been vaccinatations becoming widely available. Robeson County, however, has shown a collective vaccine hesitancy. There have been 57,886 first doses of the vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 44% of the population, as of Wednesday; 51,977 individuals are considered fully vaccinated, or 40%. These percentages are well behind the state numbers of 62% receiving one shot and 58% fully vaccinated.

Robeson County Administration Center’s grand opening ceremony is held

Robeson County officials hosted a grand opening ceremony Dec. 8 for the Robeson County Administration Center.

County workers began to occupy the building in May 2020, but the ceremony was delayed because of health concerns related to the coronavirus.

The MacLean family gave the building to the county, and county government paid $615,000 for the parking lot.

The building was formerly the headquarters of Southern National Bank. The building now houses Robeson County’s veterans services, tax department, computer operations, register of deeds, human resources, county attorney, and county manager’s office along with the district office of U.S. Representative Dan Bishop.

Preliminary planning for the building began in 2017, according to Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue. Construction began in 2018.

Originally, projections for the four-story building had the renovation project being finished in January 2019. Then the deadline was moved to October 2019 because of weather and the discovery of asbestos and then to the end of January of 2020.

Elkay anchors Industrial Park

After years of planning, ground was broken on Dec. 1 for a $28 million facility that will house Elkay Manufacturing Company at the I-74/I-95 Industrial Park located adjacent to the junction of the two highways in Lumberton. The groundbreaking came one day after Stonemont Financial Group closed a deal on the land to become the owner and developer of the project.

The new facility will bring 20 new jobs to Robeson County; some existing jobs will move from Elkay’s existing location on Caton Road, although the company plans for that site to remain in operation.

Gov. Roy Cooper was present when Elkay was announced on June 30 as the Industrial Park’s first tenant.

“This new facility will start with 20 good-paying jobs over the next two years,” Cooper said at the June 30 announcement. “It’s really exciting to see this happen today.”

Lumberton City Council approved the annexation of the Industrial Park site during an Oct. 6 meeting, along with its rezoning and the adoption of an overlay district to apply additional standards to the site as it transitions into the city limits.

State’s first budget in three years brings millions to Robeson County

Millions of dollars are headed toward Robeson County by way of the two-year state budget signed Nov. 18 by Gov. Roy Cooper, who acted almost immediately after the Republican-controlled legislature sent the bill to his desk. The House voted 101-10 earlier in the day in favor of the measure, the day after the Senate gave the chamber’s final OK to the bill by a vote of 41-7. Each chamber also held similar, preliminary votes backing the plan earlier in the week.

The series of bipartisan votes for the plan that won wide favor came after Cooper announced he’d sign the measure into law, essentially releasing legislative Democrats loyal to him.

While some Democrats still voted no, budget support by a solid majority of the party’s members combined with all Republicans present represented a significant achievement. Two years ago, a comprehensive spending plan never got enacted due to Cooper’s veto and a negotiating impasse with the GOP legislative majorities.

North Carolina had been the last state in the country without an enacted budget in place for this year.

A large allocation is going to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, who is set to get $25 million from the state for much-needed campus upgrades and repairs, a drastic jump considering the school has received as little as $100,000 in past years. The university also got the go-ahead to start work on a $91 million health sciences and technology expansion, a big part of the university’s focus on educating future health care professionals in southeastern North Carolina.

In addition, $5 million has been allocated for the reconstruction of a planetarium for Robeson County Schools and $5 million for the Lumberton CSX/Floodgates Project.

Art galleries bloom in downtown Lumberton

This year Lumberton celebrated not one but two gallery openings in downtown solidifying the city’s push to rediscover and develop the historic area.

Local artist Melvin Morris renovated the top two floors of the old Kimbrell’s Furniture Store 302 N. Chestnut St. The building which had sat vacant vacant for many years took more than a year to get back in working order, but finally in October, the ribbon was cut for the Inner Peace Center for the Arts.

The gallery was cause for celebration but shortly after on Oct. 28, the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Robeson Community Art Guild with a ribbon-cutting followed by an open house. The 109 W. Ninth St. home of the gallery was once owned by Robeson County government. The Robeson County Board of Commissioner turned the space over to the Guild and renovations began.

The newly renovated 2,100 square-foot space includes four individual and two sales galleries, as well as a kitchen, classroom space and office.

“To be able to show somebody what can be done with these buildings downtown … We’ve got buildings with great bones and people like Melvin come in and spend their time, their money, their resources and make it look like what we see today. That’s really amazing,” Deputy City Manager Brandon Love said.

Ron Oxendine disqualified from Lumbee Tribal chair running

On Nov. 9, Lumbee Tribal voters chose John Lowery as chairman of the tribe, taking the place of Harvey Godwin Jr., who served two consecutive terms and could not run a again.

Lowery had tough contenders for the seat: Lumbee Tribal Councilman Corbin Eddings, Pembroke Councilmember Theresa Locklear and businessman Ron Oxendine.

But just weeks leading up to the election, the Tribe went into an uproar when the Supreme Court of the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. ruled in favor of disqualifying Ron Oxendine from the running following a petition to the court by resident David Locklear citing a violation of the Article VIII of Constitution of The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. The Article states that candidates must maintain a principle place of residence within the tribal territory preceding one year prior to January 2022, which is when the next chairman’s term is set to commence.

Protest, outrage and appeals ensued following the decision but the Supreme Court held to their order and exercised its authority ruling against Lumbee Tribe Board of Election, who sought to postpone the election to allow more time to adjust to the new ballot.

Lowery is expected to be sworn in as the new leader of the Lumbee Tribe Jan. 6.

PSRC files appeal in lawsuit involving FEMA

The Public Schools of Robeson County filed an appeal Aug. 10 in the pursuit of more than $87 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts, Hugh McIlwain, director of PSRC’s Internal Affairs and Finance, told School Board members.

The August date was the deadline for the school district to send it to North Carolina Emergency Management.

The School Board has retained the Baker Donelson law firm out of Washington, D.C., to help in its pursuit of money spent on Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts. FEMA denied a funding request for more than $87 million and offered the school district about $4.5 million in Hurricane Matthew recovery funding.

McIlwain said the school district was “just waiting to hear back from FEMA” regarding requests for more information during a PSRC Board of Education meeting held Dec. 14. The appeal was turned in to the federal agency by N.C. Emergency Management on Oct. 8.

The agency has 90 business days to respond. But, if FEMA does ask for more information within that timeframe, the agency has an additional 90 days for the next response when it receives the information from the school district.

If the district has not heard anything within the first 180 days, the district has the option to request that the case be sent to arbitration, McIlwain said.

“We’re just hoping that the 90 days comes, they award us our funding and we can move forward,” he said.

He anticipates receiving funding by late February to the first of March, McIlwain said.

“That’s a very optimistic view from Hugh,” said Grady Hunt, the board’s attorney.

Hunt told The Robesonian there were no updates in the case, as of Tuesday.

New municipal leadership

The town of Fairmont welcomed Henry “Hank” Raper as its new town manager in April. Raper replaced interim town manager Ricky Harris, who held the job since May 7, when Katrina Tatum retired from the role.

Raper is the former town manager of Nashville, North Carolina. He also brings with him a Juris Doctorate degree from Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law, which he received in 2015; a Master of Public Administration from N.C. State University, 2013; and bachelor of arts in political science and government and bachelor of science in social science history from Campbell University, 2011.

Raper told the Robesonian in February that his skills in grant writing and experience in working with North Carolina towns of varying sizes, like Apex, Erwin, Pittsboro and Nashville, will allow him to serve Fairmont well. He plans to give the town “his best effort” in securing funding through grants that can help its departments and address the issue of an aging infrastructure.

Municipal elections in Fairmont and Rowland also introduced shifts in mayoral leadership.

In Fairmont, Charles Kemp secured his bid for mayor, garnering 56.42% of the votes over Monte’ McCallum’s 37.16%.

Kemp served as the mayor from 2005 to 2013 and he is not finished with the work he began. Kemp’s swearing in ceremony was held Dec. 21.

“I plan to pick up where I left off,” Kemp told The Robesonian Nov. 2.

There’s a list of needs that Kemp hopes to address in Fairmont that include jobs, the economy, revitalization of the downtown, beautification, and offering full and total transparency to residents.

Robert McDougald was sworn in Dec. 14 as mayor of Rowland.

McDougald obtained the mayor seat after conducting a write-in campaign prior to the Nov. 2 municipal elections. He takes the place of Michelle Shooter, who served back-to-back terms that equals a total of four years. Shooter chose not run for a third term.

City moves forward with Tanglewood drainage project, floodgate

The City of Lumberton moved forward with two infrastructure projects this year designed to reduce the risk of flooding in the city.

After years of planning, securing funds and multiple setbacks, the construction phase of the Tanglewood drainage project began in late July, with crews inserting 135 feet of piping per day, and should take about 300 days. The project, in which stormwater drainage piping is being replaced to relieve flooding issues around UNC Health Southeastern and in the Tanglewood community, and will preserve an estimated 1,800 jobs in the area.

The start of construction came after the U.S. Economic Development Administration gave approval in March for the project, partially funded by a $6.8 million federal grant, to move forward. A construction contract with Terrahawk LLC was approved in May.

The city also continued the planning process for the construction of a floodgate at the abutments of the Interstate 95 bridge near VFW Road. The floodgate will be designed to prevent floodwaters from the Lumber River from flowing into the city in future major storms.

The city was awarded a $3.1 million grant for the project, announced on Feb. 12. City Council awarded an administrative services contract to McGill Associates, which was delayed due to the necessity of coordinating with railroad companies, funding agencies and the state Department of Transporation’s Interstate 95 widening project; the DOT informing the city the floodgate needs to be located on the west side of the highway, not the east side as originally planned, also caused a delay.

Once actual construction begins it should take about five months.

PSRC students return to in-person learning

Some Public Schools of Robeson County students returned to the classroom March 1 for in-person learning. Students at St. Pauls High waited one more week to return to in-person learning after the continued presence of COVID-19 cases on campus.

The decision to allow students back on campus in alternating schedules in March came after a 6-4 vote in February by PSRC Board of Education members.

Public Schools of Robeson County operated in a remote-only setting for the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year. The district’s Board of Education approved during a Sept. 8, 2020 meeting remote-learning only for the second nine-weeks grading period of the academic year.

During a March 25 meeting, school board members voted 7 to 3 to send students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade back to full in-person learning on April 12.

The vote cleared the way for all pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students to take part in in-person learning Mondays through Thursdays, with all students learning remotely on Friday. Board members John Simmons, William Gentry and Vonta Leach cast the no votes during a meeting that lasted about 30 minutes.

The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education approved May 25 a virtual instruction plan that sought to limit the amount of students online and send most students back to the classroom on Aug. 30.

The virtual instruction plan, which was approved unanimously during a recessed meeting, allowed qualifying students from grades four through 12 to participate in virtual learning if approved by the principal and school district office. PSRC was only to allow 10% of student populations at each school to learn virtually.

Fatal shooting of Pennsylvania woman on Interstate 95 stirs county residents to action

Robeson County residents gave to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office $20,000 in total reward money for information leading to the arrest of the person or people believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of Julie Eberly on March 25. She was shot through the passenger door of the vehicle in which she and her husband, Ryan Eberly, were traveling on I-95 South. She was taken to UNC Health Southeastern where she died of her injuries.

“The investigation revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed after the Eberlys’ GMC Yukon came close to the suspect’s Chevrolet Malibu during a merge into a lane,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dejywan Floyd has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of 47-year-old Eberly. Other charges against Floyd include sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substance, discharging weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, failure to wear seat belt-front seat, resisting public officer and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and expired registration card/tag.

Floyd was arrested April 1 about 12:38 a.m. in Parkview Apartments in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

During a Nov. 22 hearing in Robeson County Court, bond was denied for Floyd.

His next court appearance is set for Jan. 21.

Red Springs Water Plant project underway

Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn said the Water Plant Replacement Project was substantially complete, as of Tuesday. The plant is in operation, but the town is still “fine tuning” its operations and waiting for more parts to come in. He said the plant should be fully operational by the end of January.

The site is located at the town’s current water treatment plant, at 316 Buie St., which was built almost 60 years ago, according to Ashburn. Ground was broken for the project in Sept. 2020.

The project carries a price tag of more than $9.6 million. WithersRavenel engineers and contractors with Harper General Contractors, Jymco Development and Charles R. Underwood have worked together on the project.

In August 2018, the town was awarded a $7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for the project. After receiving bids from engineers and material prices that were beyond original estimates, the town had to come up with an extra $2,512,000. The U.S. Department of Agriculture agreed to provide a $1,746,000 grant to fund the project, if the town provided $766,000.

City demolishes former Ramada Inn

On Jan. 21, the Lumberton City Public Works finally began tearing down the abandoned Ramada Inn, a 3,000-square-foot hotel built in 1974. It took about three to four weeks to remove asbestos from the building before demolition could begin, Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne said. Issues like sewer cave-ins at the site also delayed demolition.

The former hotel, which can be seen from Interstate 95 and Roberts Avenue, has been abandoned since it was flooded during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It was condemned in September 2020.

Robeson County businessman Harry Jhala has owned the property since 2012. In 2019 he said the plan was to first elevate the property after demolition was complete. He must meet city and Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines for elevating property in a flood plain before he can build.

Jhala also said in 2019 that he and his partner in the project, Mangesh Patel, owner of Karma Developers LLC in Atlanta, were planning to use a bank loan to build hotels and restaurants on the land.

The plan was to divide the land into three tracts: one tract for restaurants, and each of the other two for a multi-story hotel. Plans may change as the developer awaits to see how the widening of Interstate-95 affects the property and any development.