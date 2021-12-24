Church of the Week

December 24, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

Parkton Presbyterian Church

— Pastor: Rev. P.J. Southam

— Address: 307 E. David Parnell St., Parkton, N.C.

— Phone: 910-858-2110

— Service Schedule: Sunday Morning Service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:30 a.m.

— Denomination: Presbyterian Church U.S.A.

— Established: 1901

— Congregation: 48

—Favorite Scripture: Proverbs 3:5-6 (NIV)

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”