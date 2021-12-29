Local doctor, health department director support CDC’s decision to shorten COVID isolation period

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s Health Department director sees multiple benefits from the recommendation to shorten the COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods made earlier this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who test positive for the coronavirus now only have to isolate for five days instead of 10, according to a recommendation made Monday by the CDC. People who do not have symptoms for that period may continue to wear a mask for five days “to minimize the risk of infecting others.”

The CDC also recommends a five-day quarantine after an exposure to the virus for people who have not been vaccinated or are more than six months away from their second Moderna vaccine or who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the prior two months without receiving a booster shot.

If it is not possible to follow a five-day quarantine, “it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure,” according to the CDC.

“Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure,” according to the CDC.

The decision was “motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness,” according to the CDC.

Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith sees the change as positive.

“It would be better or the public to follow the new guidelines of 5 days then what has been occurring — not following the 10 day mandate,” Smith said in a statement.

“As the course of the virus becomes more known, it has been found to be most infectious a couple days before symptoms and for 2 or 3 days afterwards. The 10 days was double this period so shortening it should not add risk to the general population. It will greatly assist employers, students and parents as economic factors are now being considered along with health measures,” the Health Department director said.

Smith also said the term “fully vaccinated” includes people who have received the booster shot. The person’s “age and length of time from the primary series determines eligibility.”

“UNC Health Southeastern is in full support of the updated CDC guidelines for quarantine of five days,” said Dr. Joseph Roberts, vice president and chief medical officer of the hospital system.

“… After five days, the majority of patients will have decreased infectivity, but patients are still encouraged to wear face masks at least five more days, if not longer. Currently, symptoms seem to be milder than with our peak in January 2021, and hospitalizations are no where near the levels that we reached during the previous peak. So, even with increasing numbers, our hospitalizations are not rising to the same degree and I believe this is what happened in the UK and South Africa,” he said.

As of Wednesday, there were 9,377 new cases with 2,122 people hospitalized across the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The daily percent positive was 17.3%. About 74% of adults in the state have received at least one dose, with 69% of the adult population being fully vaccinated.

According to the last report by the Robeson County Health Department from the period of Dec 4-10, there were 292 positive cases and two COVID-19 deaths. The 14-day positivity rate was 7.1%.

“Most patients with exposure or symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested through their primary care provider, urgent care centers, or testing centers, and will not need an emergency department visit. This allows the ED to continue to care for the sickest of patients with critical or emergent needs,” Roberts said.

For a list of UNC Health Southeastern urgent care clinics visit https://www.srmc.org/care-treatment/urgent-care/. For a list of primary care clinics, visit https://www.srmc.org/care-treatment/primary-care/.

Since March 21, 2020, more than 26,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county and 444 people have lost their lives.

The CDC’s decision to shorten isolation periods also was impacted by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus. But the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.

Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

Last week, the agency loosened rules that previously called on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive. The new recommendations said workers could go back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. And the agency said isolation time could be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages.

Now, the CDC is changing the isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public to be even less stringent.

The change is aimed at people who are not experiencing symptoms. People with symptoms during isolation, or who develop symptoms during quarantine, are encouraged to stay home.

The CDC’s isolation and quarantine guidance has confused the public, and the new recommendations are “happening at a time when more people are testing positive for the first time and looking for guidance,” said Lindsay Wiley, an American University public health law expert.

Nevertheless, the guidance continues to be complex.

Isolation

The isolation rules are for people who are infected. They are the same for people who are unvaccinated, partly vaccinated, fully vaccinated or boosted.

They say:

—The clock starts the day you test positive.

—An infected person should go into isolation for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10.

—At the end of five days, if you have no symptoms, you can return to normal activities but must wear a mask everywhere — even at home around others — for at least five more days.

—If you still have symptoms after isolating for five days, stay home until you feel better and then start your five days of wearing a mask at all times.

Quarantine

The quarantine rules are for people who were in close contact with an infected person but not infected themselves.

For quarantine, the clock starts the day someone is alerted they may have been exposed to the virus.

Previously, the CDC said people who were not fully vaccinated and who came in close contact with an infected person should stay home for at least 10 days.

Now the agency is saying only people who got booster shots can skip quarantine if they wear masks in all settings for at least 10 days.

That’s a change. Previously, people who were fully vaccinated — which the CDC has defined as having two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — could be exempt from quarantine.

Now, people who got their initial shots but not boosters are in the same situation as those who are partly vaccinated or are not vaccinated at all: They can stop quarantine after five days if they wear masks in all settings for five days afterward.

Five days

Suspending both isolation and quarantine after five days is not without risk.

A lot of people get tested when they first feel symptoms, but many Americans get tested for others reasons, like to see if they can visit family or for work. That means a positive test result may not reveal exactly when a person was infected or give a clear picture of when they are most contagious, experts say.

When people get infected, the risk of spread drops substantially after five days, but it does not disappear for everyone, said Dr. Aaron Glatt, a New York physician who is a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

“If you decrease it to five days, you’re still going to have a small but significant number of people who are contagious,” he said.

That’s why wearing masks is a critical part of the CDC guidance, Walensky said.

Varying recommendations

The new CDC guidance is not a mandate; it’s a recommendation to employers and state and local officials. Last week, New York state said it would expand on the CDC’s guidance for health care workers to include employees who have other critical jobs that are facing a severe staffing shortage.

It’s possible other states will seek to shorten their isolation and quarantine policies, and CDC is trying to get out ahead of the shift. “It would be helpful to have uniform CDC guidance” that others could draw from, rather than a mishmash of policies, Walensky said.

Given the timing with surging case counts, the update “is going to be perceived as coming in response to pressure from business interests,” Wiley said. But some experts have been calling for the change for months, because shorter isolation and quarantine periods appeared to be sufficient to slow the spread, she said.

The move by CDC follows a decision last week by U.K. officials to reduce the self-isolation period for vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19.

Mike Stobbe, a medical writer for The Associated Press contributed to this report.