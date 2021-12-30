Turning the page

There are times in our lives that we set aside and mark as times of transitions. Graduations, marriages, retirements all serve this function in our lives. It is not at all uncommon to find people, as they prepare for these events to talk about “turning over a new leaf” or “starting fresh.”

I remember when I graduated from high school and started college I was going to change how I introduced myself to everyone. After all, new school, new me! The changing of a calendar year is another time that many of us engage in this “new year, new me” mindset.

We set resolutions, make promises, decide that we are going to be different, better and improved in the new year. Many times, however, those resolutions, promises and decisions are abandoned by the beginning of February.

This desire to become something new is rooted in the knowledge that we have that there is something not quite right with us, our lives, and the world around us. Something is off, out of kilter, and just doesn’t seem right. Of course, this is because we live in a world that is broken and twisted by sin, living lives that are broken and twisted by sin. Things feel like they aren’t quite right because they are not as God intended them when he spoke creation into being. This desire that we have to be something new is the inborn desire in each of us, whether we acknowledge it or not, to be a new creation in Christ.

In his second letter to the church at Corinth, Paul says, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has passed away, and see, the new has come!” — 2 Corinthians 5:17

There is only one real way to turn the page in your life, to be born again, and that is to become a new creation in Jesus. Note what Paul is saying: we are a new creation. This means that we are a different creature once we enter into a relationship with Jesus. The old creature isn’t there to poke his head up anymore. This is why so many people fail at their New Year resolutions. The same old person that was around on Dec. 31 is still there on Jan. 1, ready, willing, and predisposed to make the same mistakes and bad choices in January that they were making in December.

But in Christ, when we become a new creation, the old one isn’t available to us anymore. Now this doesn’t mean that everything is perfect that we don’t have any issues or suddenly don’t struggle with sin anymore. We still must learn how to be this new creation, and that takes time, but thanks to Jesus and his ability to make us a new creation, it is possible in a way that it simply isn’t when we try and do it on our own. So, this new year, as you are making plans to have a new start, make sure that becoming a new creation in Christ is part of those plans.

Questions for discussion:

— What are some things that you’d like to see change in your life this year?

— What does it mean that God provides us with newness?

— If you could know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that you could have a fresh start in life, what would you do differently? How can you ask God to help you make that a reality?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, N.C. with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]