Being living stones

January 14, 2022
S. Carter McNeese

Stones are not something that we have a great deal of here in Robeson County. It is one of the things that has made agriculture work so well here, but it also means that we don’t have lots of experience with stone construction the ways folks in other places might.

One of my favorite places in the world is the western coast of Ireland. There are certainly a lot of stones there and the people, traditionally farmers and shepherds, know how to use the material that they have to build what they need. Crisscrossing the landscape are thousands of miles of dry-stone fences, meaning they are built without mortar. Dry stone construction, if done right, can last essentially forever, certainly for thousands of years. The key is making sure that the pieces fit together just right. This is a skill and trad that is passed on from generation to generation going all the way back to thousands of years B.C.

This image, of well-placed stones, is the image that Peter uses to describe the “spiritual house” of the church in 1 Peter 2:4-7. Christ is the cornerstone of His church, yet he was a stone that was rejected by the wise builders, the people that should have known better (1 Peter 2:7). The rest of this spiritual house is built out of believers, those that Peter describes as “living stones.” — 1 Peter 2:5

Like the temple before it, this spiritual house is to be the place where God dwells among His people. Unlike the temple, however, it isn’t made of stones of the ground. Rather it is made up of living stones, carefully chosen and placed where they are needed to construct this house, this new, living temple.

So the question for us, as believers, is not if God is going to use us, but rather how he is going to use us and where. Just like in Paul’s description of the church as one body with many interdependent parts, in Peter’s spiritual house each part is needed. Paul reminds us that the foot cannot say, “I am not a hand so I do not belong” — 1 Corinthians 11:15. Likewise “the eye cannot say to the hand, ‘I don’t need you!’ Or again, the head can’t say to the feet, ‘I don’t need you!’” — 1 Corinthians 12:21

This is a reminder that the whole of the body is needed. The same in a stone built house. The whole structure only works because the builder has carefully chosen each piece and set it, with much thought and care, in its place. It is not the place of the stone to say “I need to be elsewhere.” We are placed exactly where we are needed in order to support the whole. We no longer are single stones on our own in the middle of a field, but we are part of something much bigger than us, a temple made of up living stones that gives testimony to God’s Glory. May we each see and understand our place in the whole, knowing that we are needed and that we are no more important that our sisters and brothers in Christ are as well. Questions to consider:

— Think of a well constructed building. Would it be as well constructed if all of the parts weren’t in just the right place?

— Think of that same building. Who is responsible for the building and it’s construction, the building materials, or Master Builder?

— What is one time where you felt like maybe you were in the wrong place, but found out later that you were exactly where God needed you?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, N.C. with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]