Church of the Week

January 21, 2022 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

Saddletree Church of God

— Pastor: Rev. Kenneth D. Locklear

— Phone: 910-739-3158

— Address: 1508 Rennert Road, Lumberton

— Service Schedule: Sundays, Sunday School at 10 a.m., Morning Worship Service at 11 a.m., Children’s Church at 11 a.m. and Evening Service at 6 p.m.; Wednesdays, Evening Bible Study at 7 p.m.

— Congregation: 375 to 400

— Denomination: Church of God

— Favorite Scripture: Jeremiah 33:3

“Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.”