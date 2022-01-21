Church of the Week

Littering is one of the most pervasive problems this country faces. And it’s a big one in Robeson County, where image is crucial to recruiting business and residents. People know it’s illegal — and just downright wrong — to throw garbage on roadsides and street corners, but they still do it. What do we do?

The bigger question is why after years of anti-littering campaigns and education, does it only seem to get worse. I don’t have the answer, but I have some ideas.

For the most part, while it’s still messy (and illegal), tossing the occasional piece of paper seems innocent enough. Rarely does anyone feel that their litter is a big deal.

Most of the garbage we see — fast food cups and wrappers, cigarette butts, empty cans — are all things that just left someone’s hands. More often than not there is a trash receptacle nearby. It’s careless, and to depend on someone else to pick it up is lazy. Let’s just call it what it is. A good example are the discarded COVID-19 masks on street curbs and parking lots. It’s a sad and ironic reminder that after all is said and done, people really don’t care about the decency of others. Coincidentally, some reports suggest that littering has been worse during quarantine periods.

It has been noted by some psychologists that littering is usually done in places where it already exists. The logic is that it’s already dirty, so what difference does one more soda bottle, candy wrapper or cigarette butt make? After all, “I’m not the only one littering! So, it must not be that bad!” There are others who see trash pick-up as a service and responsibility of municipalities. Simply put, they just don’t care.

Keeping things clean is a big job, one that even municipalities have trouble keeping up with. I usually have to call my local public works department once per month because Waste Management has neglected to pick up something left by the curb. And that is a service my taxes pay for. It takes volunteer cleanup groups to patrol downtown Lumberton once per month to pick up litter, and within days it’s usually right back.

The problem with litter is a complex one. Sure, there are anti-littering campaigns and there have been for decades, but what must truly be lacking is education that starts at home. We must learn how to take better care of things. It starts on a personal level — pick up behind yourself, be a role model to children, and empower the community to take more ownership of the problem. Good local examples include the folks who gather for trash pick-ups — like the ones mentioned before in downtown Lumberton – and efforts led by the Sheriff’s Department to utilize prison labor to clean roadsides.

That’s just a start. A lot of people don’t stop to think that litter tarnishes community images and discourages new business and people moving to areas where there is a lot of litter. They don’t understand that when they don’t take care of their communities, the litterbugs just keep trashing, and properties look less attractive and valuable. Sadly, just months ago, it took a complaint on Facebook to get a very ugly pile of debris removed from a street next to one of our Lumber River parks. I was astonished that somehow no one in a capacity to do so bothered to clean it up.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, on average 1 million pounds of trashed is picked up off state roadways each month. And while that is sinking in, read it once more — trash that is picked up. This does not include how much is properly disposed of each month, that’s just what is found on our roadways. That statistic is evidence that it’s a bigger problem than even the government can control.

But to be clear, your government officials still do a lot. On March 22 of last year, The Robesonian ran an article entitled “County residents, first responders join forces to remove roadside litter.” One of them was our sheriff, Burnis Wilkins, and it was on his birthday, and this was in addition to his regular job duties. While this is a commendable effort, it shouldn’t come to this. We can do better.

People often litter outside of their neighborhoods because it can be someone else’s problem. I would like to think that is our problem; however, I’m sure a lot of it is done by the people who live here, and it’s the visitors who notice it. To do better, we need to recognize our problem. When communities come together to clean up, enforce littering laws, and show pride in their neighborhoods, it can have an impact.

The ultimate answer to litter is us. We make it, and not only should we clean it up, but we should set the example for others to do so as well. We should also hold our city, our county and our elected officials to higher standards when it comes to policies regarding litter. But mostly, it depends on us, and we can do better.