Turner, Revels named Employees of the Year at UNCP

BLADENBORO — On the final play of regulation Wednesday at West Bladen, Fairmont boys basketball acting head coach Michael Baker wanted sophomore guard Gabriel Washington to take a midrange floater in a tied game.

Washington was covered by the Knights’ defense and had to pass the ball away, leading to a missed shot at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime. But with the Golden Tornadoes trailing by a point in the closing seconds of the extra session, Washington finally got to take that shot — and delivered.

That basket gave Fairmont the lead for good, earning the Golden Tornadoes a 62-60 win.

“We got the shot that we wanted,” said Baker, the acting head coach in Montrell McNair’s absence. “I told Gabriel — he’s got that little floater — if you’ve got it, take it. We wanted him, before we went to overtime, to take the shot, but (West Bladen coach Travis Pait) surprised us and came out in a zone and jumped him, and he had to give it up to Savonte (McKeithan).”

Washington’s floater made it 61-60 with 15 seconds to go in overtime after Josiah Brown hit a layup with 27 seconds left to give West Bladen (8-10, 1-6 Southeastern Athletic Conference) its first lead of the extra session at 60-59. After the go-ahead basket, Fairmont’s Cameron Sweat got a steal on the ensuing Knights possession and made one of two free throws for a 62-60 lead with four seconds left; West Bladen missed a well-defended 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

“I didn’t have anybody to throw it to, so I saw that I had to step up,” Washington said. “I made the play.”

Fairmont (6-6, 4-0 Southeastern) got baskets from Sweat and Tyrus Morris earlier in overtime, taking a 59-56 lead before West Bladen scored four straight to take the lead.

Chase Williams tied the game at 55-55 with a putback with five seconds left in regulation. Fairmont led 52-47 with 4:21 to go; three Knights baskets gave them a 53-52 lead with 1:20 remaining before the Golden Tornadoes retook the lead on a Tyrek Thompson layup with 56 seconds left. Walker Chavis made one of two free throws to go up 55-53 before Williams’ game-tying shot.

Early in the game it didn’t look like the Golden Tornadoes’ night. West Bladen led 16-3 after the first quarter, with Washington hitting the team’s lone field goal in the period. A 17-5 run got Fairmont back within a point before West Bladen closed the half with a 10-0 run to take a 33-23 halftime lead.

“We always come out slow, I don’t know why,” Baker said. “They handled our press really well; we pressed them a lot at our place and this time they were ready for it. They took it to us, they carried it to us, they made us play. When we got back into the game, the guys really settled down and started playing ball, started going where they need to go with the ball.”

The Knights extended the lead to 38-24 early in the third before the Golden Tornadoes went on a 15-0 run to take a 39-38 lead; West Bladen retook the lead at 44-40 before 3-pointers in the final minute of the period by Washington and Chavis pulled Fairmont even at 46-46 going to the fourth.

Starting slow before finding their footing for a quick turnaround is a microcosm of the season for Golden Tornadoes, who started 2-6 but is back to .500 overall and is 4-0 in conference play.

“The guys are finding their roles,” Baker said. “They didn’t have a specific role at the beginning, and now we’re giving them roles to do — let’s stay with what we can do and do that well, and we’ll work all season on the other stuff.”

Washington scored a game-high 14 points; Sweat had 10 and Chavis added eight for Fairmont, who has won 13 straight games against West Bladen including a 52-45 win on Jan. 7. Malachi Allen had 12 points and Landon Stanley and Williams each scored 10 for West Bladen.

Fairmont plays Thursday at East Bladen; the game was originally scheduled for Friday but moved up due to the potential of inclement weather.

Lady Tornadoes overpower West Bladen

From the outset, the Fairmont girls basketball team put together one of its best offensive showings of the season Wednesday at West Bladen.

After a big early run the Golden Tornadoes never trailed in a 72-32 win over the Knights.

“Getting in the groove of being patient is starting to help us a lot; I think the girls are starting to find their groove,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “Now is the time where we need to start finding a groove. The way they’re looking now on offense instead of rushing, and the turnovers, tonight we only had eight turnovers.”

Fairmont (10-5, 4-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference) took a 14-1 lead in the game’s first 6 1/2 minutes, keyed by five points from Destiny Melvin, before West Bladen (8-8, 1-6 Southeastern) scored its first field goal on a Lainey Autry basket with 1:28 left in the first quarter. The Golden Tornadoes led 15-5 after the first period.

“I’m challenging them now, every game, let’s go ahead and kill a gnat with a sledgehammer right off the gate,” Thompson said. “There’s no need to wait; let’s do it now so we don’t find ourselves in a dogfight that doesn’t have to exist.”

The offensive firepower continued for Fairmont with a 21-point second quarter. Six different Tornadoes scored in the period, led by four points each from Lakayla Chavis, Amyrikal Vaught and Zariah Locklear. Fairmont led 32-9 before West Bladen finished the half on a 13-4 run to pull to a 36-22 score at intermission.

Fairmont held West Bladen to one field goal in the third quarter and outscored the Knights 16-4 in the period, taking a 52-26 lead to the fourth, then held a 20-6 fourth-quarter edge.

Lakayla Chavis scored 16 points to lead Fairmont with four assists and Amyrikal Vaught had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Destiny Melvin had 11 points, three assists and five steals, Niah Smith scored eight points and Miah Smith had four assists.

“I always tell the girls at this table everybody eats. There is nobody who goes without,” Thompson said. “And any given night, somebody can chip in and pick that slack up and give us what we need.”

Lainey Autry led West Bladen with eight points and Mallory Bryan scored six.

Fairmont completed a season sweep over the Knights after a 45-33 win on Jan. 7.