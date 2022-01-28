Becoming living stones

Dear readers, I want to apologize for a lack of lesson for last week. My family was struck by the dreaded COVID and add to that a shortened deadline due to the weather and it didn’t get there. I want to first thank the wonderful editors at The Robesonian for their understanding. Second, I’d like to thank all the members of the community who reached out and inquired as to our health and offered prayers for us. Thank you, for the bottom of my heart.

We continue this week in our study of I Peter. Last we looked at Peter’s call in I Peter 2:4-7 to be “living stones” which God will use to build his “spiritual house.” The question then comes, how are to be these “living stones.” After all, we live in a world that is fallen, broken and twisted by sin. We live in a world and a culture that desires nothing more than to pull us away from God and His purposes.

So often, Peter reminds us we do feel like exiles (1 Peter 1:1), out of place in the world around us. It was the same or even more so, of course, for the first few generations of the Church. The values of Rome were not the values of the Church. A wonderful example of this was when plague and disease would hit the cities. Many, if not most, people would flee out into the countryside in an effort to protect themselves. Christians, however, would stay in the cities and tend to the sick and dying, even at risk to their own health and lives. This self-sacrificial love of neighbor was totally foreign to the Roman mind. The Way of Christ and the Way of Rome were at cross purposes.

In verse 11 of chapter two of 1 Peter, Peter begins to tell us how to be these living stones: “Dear friends, I urge you as strangers and exiles to abstain from sinful desires that wage war against the soul.” The next several verses in Peter show what this might look like, including “for it is God’s will that you silence the ignorance of foolish people by doing good. Submit as free people, not using your freedom as a cover-up for evil, but as God’s slaves. Honor everyone. Love the brothers and sisters. Fear God. Honor the emperor” — I Peter 2:15-16.

We are still in exile, still struggling to figure out how to live faithfully in Babylon. It is important for us, as Christians, to remember that we are ultimately not called to be good Babylonians, good Romans, or even good Americans. Rather, we are called to be living stones, stones worthy of being including in a spiritual house the corner stone of which is Jesus Christ. To do this we must surrender the ways of the world and the culture around us and seek first the kingdom of God (Matthew 6:33) and the ways of that kingdom, and that King, the warrior lamb, King Jesus. It may be hard for us to give up whatever it is that is holding us back from God. It could be our national identity, our political identity, our sexual identity, our regional identity, or our racial identity.

But to be included in the spiritual house, we must give up those identities and we must become living stones. Only then can God take us and place us exactly where he needs us in the wall. For God is our master, our king, our savior.

Questions to consider:

— What are some ways that you are letting the ways of the world influence you?

— What is something that is dear to you that you may need to give up in order to fully commit to God?

— How can we live in some ways that, like the early church, could show the people around us that the values of the world are not the values of the Christ? Be specific.

— Does is make you uncomfortable to think that you might have to give up a believed identity to more fully follow Christ? Why?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, N.C. with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]