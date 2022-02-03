LUMBERTON — A new exhibit has made its way onto the campus of Robeson Community College.

RCC is hosting the Paly Foundation’s Journey to Africa: Elephants Exhibit through March 15.

“The Journey to Africa: Elephants is a small exhibit containing only 4 panels,” said Sherry Lofton, an English Instructor at RCC and the chair of the Cultural Events Committee. “The purpose of this small exhibit is to make students globally aware about the endangered species of elephants and to encourage understanding of why it is so important to protect them and how they can help.”

The exhibit showcases the complexities of African Elephants, how the war on elephants is tied to global terrorism, the real threats elephants face on becoming extinct, and the impact that these ‘gentle giants’ have on the habitats and culture of Africa.

The exhibit will be featured in various locations across campus until March 15 and will be open during normal operating hours at the college, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday’s from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“There is no cost to attend; the exhibit can be viewed while passing through buildings,” Lofton said.

The exhibit can be found Feb. 1- Feb. 7 in Building 14 on the first floor; Feb. 9-18 in Building 13 in the Fred G. Williams Jr. Student Center; Feb. 22-28 in Building 18, the Dr. Charles V. Chrestman Workforce Development Center; and from March 1- 15 in Building 17 on the first floor.

Lofton says the exhibit is mainly for students, but anyone who would like to see the exhibit and explore its contents are welcome to stop by.