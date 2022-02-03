PEMBROKE — The Office of Student Inclusion & Diversity and the Social Justice Symposium Committee at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will hold their annual Social Justice Symposium virtually on Wednesday.

First held in 2008, the Social Justice Symposium provides a space for students, faculty, staff, alumni, scholars and the community to advance equity, inclusion and social justice. The symposium also works to increase awareness, share ideas and experiences, foster dialogue, highlight research and resources, build networks and empower participants by providing strategies and techniques for taking action against injustice.

The 2022 Social Justice Symposium will feature a keynote speaker and breakout sessions and focus on creating social justice protectors who will champion and advocate for change in their community.

Frankie Roberts, the executive director of Leading Into New Communities, Inc., LINC, is the keynote speaker. Roberts co-founded LINC, a Wilmington-based nonprofit agency, with Tracey Ray after losing his brother to incarceration and addiction. LINC’s mission is to educate and motivate youth to make positive life choices while empowering men and women returning from incarceration to be productive members of our community. LINC has successfully helped reintegrate over 1,200 men and women who have been released from prison since 2002, 92% of which have remained out of prison.

While admission is free, registration is required to attend the symposium.

To register, visit uncp.edu/sjs/. Registrants will receive information on how to attend the symposium virtually.

The full scheduled can be viewed at the UNCP website.