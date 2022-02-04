HISTORICAL MARKER SPOTLIGHT

“THOMPSON INSTITUTE. Est. 1881 for blacks by Lumber River Bapt. Assoc. Boarding school; trained teachers; named for A.H. Thompson. Succeeded here by public school in 1942.”

Thompson Institute was formed to educate Blacks in the post Civil War era. The school trained teachers and pastors who worked all over North Carolina and the country, according to a Robesonian news report from 2015.

Born a slave in 1828, Alexander Thompson established five churches and ultimately the Lumber River Missionary Baptist Association in 1877, which founded the Thompson Institute just four years later.

The Thompson Institute was renamed South Lumberton Elementary School in 1950 and, in 1994, became W.H. Knuckles Elementary School, named after the Rev. William H. Knuckles, who served as principal of the Thompson Institute for 30 years.

The Thompson Institute curriculum was rigorous. Information that Demetria found shows that in 1914, teachers were instructing students on everything from Latin to geometry to psychology. Relatives also collected “artifacts” like class photos from 1913, 1914 and 1924, and Demetria’s favorite — her grandmother’s 1914 Thompson Institute diploma, which her aunt had stowed away. Artifacts and information about the school were displayed at the event.

Learn more at https://www.robesonian.com/news/80065/thompson-institute-makes-history

Find more historical markers at https://bit.ly/RobesonHistoricalMarkers

THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

100 Years Ago: “Seven white men sawed their way out of a cage Tuesday night; some friend on outside supposed to have furnished saw. Negro also escaped from gang Tuesday.Two convicts captured near Pembroke last night.

50 Years Ago: “County Board to Mull Computer Purchase.” Highlighting the regular February meeting of the Robeson County Commissioners Monday will be a request from County Manager Paul Graham to purchase an additional NCR365 computer. The computer, which should cost in the neighborhood of $13,000, will be used primarily by the county tax offices.

25 Years Ago: Six schools face off in Quiz Bowl today. The times … they are a-changin. Just ask Bob Fisher, who watched in amazement a practice round of the 1997 Quiz Bowl Thursday. A question about 1960s singer Bob Dylan might draw a blank from students, said Fisher, director of the Robeson County Public Library, where the practice was held. But an inquiry about British poet Dylan Thomas is considered an easy hurdle.

5 Years Ago: A lesson on the value of giving that was provided to 12 children (in Las Angeles, California) resulted in a modest shopping spree for a Lumberton family who lost their home and much of what they owned to Hurricane Matthew.

1 year ago: Angelica Chavis McIntyre became the first American Indian female chief District Court judge in North Carolina.

