We are going to take a break this week from our exploration of 1 Peter to turn to the Old Testament prophet Jeremiah.

In Jeremiah chapter 29 we have a letter that is written by Jeremiah to the “exiled elders, the priests, the prophets, and all the people Nebuchadnezzar had deported from Jerusalem to Babylon” (Jeremiah 29:1). At this time Jeremiah is still in Judah, God’s people have been split, and the folks carried to Babylon are wondering what is next for them.

Jeremiah starts the letter in Jeremiah 29:4 by reminding the exiles that it was God, the “LORD of Armies” that was responsible for the exile of the people to Babylon. Sure, it was the Babylonian Army that had marched them all the way from Jerusalem into exile, but the party ultimately responsible was not Babylon or Nebuchadnezzar but God.

When we find ourselves, as believers, in the exile that Peter has been talking about in 1 Peter, it is easy to think that the folks “out there” are responsible for our exile, but they are not. No, it is God that has placed us where we are and for his purposes and glory. The people of God were carried off for a failure of faith, for turning away from God and to idols, for failing to love the Lord with their whole heart, soul, mind and strength, and for failing to love their neighbors as themselves. When God’s people find themselves in trouble and under pressure it should force them to consider the status of their hearts and their faith.

Following this reminder to the exiles as to who was ultimately responsible for their condition, God gives them specific instructions on living in exile. They are to build houses and plant gardens, to literally put down roots. They are to pursue the regular rhythms of family building. In fact, God specifically tells them that they are to increase in exile, not decrease. — Jeremiah 29:6

Not only are they to seek out their own flourishing, but God instructs them to “pursue the well-being of the city I have deported you to” (Jeremiah 29:7). The KJV phrases this as “Seek the peace of the city.” Remember where God has taken them. They are not in Jerusalem or Bethlehem. No, they are in Babylon, the enemy city, the city that comes to represent all that is evil and opposed to God.

Yet God tells the exiles to pursue the well-being of the place where they are. The letter goes on to warn against so-called prophets and others that would try and get them to ignore the realities in front of them for a promise that the exile would soon end. God’s plan for them was not a quick exit and a avoidance of the tribulation of exile. God’s plan was for the exiles to thrive and serve Him wherever He and placed them and in whatever circumstance. After all, “I know the plans I have for you…plans for your well-being, not for disaster, to give you a hope and a future. You will call to me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you.” — Jeremiah 29:11-12

Questions to consider:

— What are some ways God might be bringing judgement on his people and his church for failing to serve Him and the people around us?

— We live in a hyper-mobile and unsettled culture, with people moving from place to place constantly. What does it mean for us when God tells his people to build homes and plant gardens and set down roots?

— What are some concrete ways this year you can try to “pursue the well-being of the city” where God currently has placed you?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, N.C. with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]