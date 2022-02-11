LUMBERTON — More than 120 college scholarships administered by the North Carolina Community Foundation are now open for applications from students across the state, representing more than $1.5 million in available scholarship funds.

NCCF, the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina, partners with fundholders to administer hundreds of scholarship opportunities across North Carolina. All scholarships are made from specific funds with criteria established by the original donor.

Last year, NCCF awarded nearly $1.1 million in direct scholarship aid to 289 students across North Carolina. Scholarship recipients hailed from 126 North Carolina cities and towns, and much of the scholarship funds were used at North Carolina colleges and universities.

“Our scholarship program provides an abundant opportunity for North Carolina students to find support for their education and we urge students to get their applications in,” said Leslie Ann Jackson, NCCF’s vice president of Community Investment and Engagement. “We are grateful to our generous scholarship fundholders and the dedicated scholarship administrators who support and encourage the educational pursuits of North Carolina’s students.”

Scholarships are available to students in all 100 counties, and requirements for scholarship award vary greatly. Deadlines for applications range from mid-February to early June, but the vast majority are due in March and April.

Applicants to any NCCF scholarship should review the information on NCCF’s website about how to apply before beginning the process. Students can search by their home county to find scholarships they may be eligible for and the criteria for the awards.

Scholarship applications are available on the NCCF Online Application System. Applications must be received by the deadlines posted.

For more information, visit the Scholarships page on NCCF’s website, nccommunityfoundation.org.