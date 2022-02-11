What does it mean to live as followers of Christ in a culture that can be exceedingly hostile to that commitment? In 1 Peter, you will remember, Peter likens the plight of the believer in a hostile culture to that of an exile, one who finds themselves in a foreign and hostile land and struggles to not lose a sense of who they are in all of that. Last week, we took a brief interlude to consider the letter that Jeremiah sent to the first generation that found themselves in Babylonian exile (Jeremiah 29). This week we turn back to 1 Peter and look at how we are to respond when gross injustice is visited upon us.

In 1 Peter 2:18-20, Peter begins to address the horror of slavery and how enslaved persons are to respond to their enslavement. It must be said here that the slavery of the ancient world had very little in common with the system of chattel slavery that emerged in this hemisphere starting in the 16th and 17th centuries. Yet, it was still a gross injustice. It was still one human being owning another and, in the process, denying the very image of God that was in that person.

Peter’s words to enslaved persons here might make us very uncomfortable, I know that I am made uncomfortable by them: “Household slaves, submit to your masters with all reverence not only to the good and gentle ones but also to the cruel” (1 Peter 2:18). This advice flies in the face of all that we think we know about injustice and personal liberty. I know that I find myself thinking, “Who, exactly, is this guy to tell folks that are suffering horrifically to submit? Why should any of us submit to any form of injustice and deprivation of our liberty?”

I would offer here, as much to myself as anyone, that this is Peter, the apostle, who not only saw his savior and God carried to the cross, but who himself would submit himself to horrific pain and death himself on a cross. Peter also answers the “why” in the next paragraph: “For you were called to this [suffering injustice], because Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example, that you should follow in his steps … when he was insulted, he did not insult in return; when he suffered, he did not threaten but entrusted himself to the one who judges justly.” — 1 Peter 2:21-23

This is so counter to the ways of the world. We are taught, from a young age, that we are to counter insult with insult, power with power, and even violence with violence. How many of you were given the advice that I was: “never start a fight, but you be sure to finish it?” I would hazard a guess that many of you were given that advice.

This is not, in any way, a call to a kind of pacifism. While I have dear sisters and brothers in Christ that take that position, I don’t think that it is warranted biblically. I do think, however, that Peter is calling us to be careful in how we respond to injustice. He raises the example of Christ. Christ bore the injustice of a kangaroo trail, a vicious beating, and a horrifying death because then “by his wounds [we] have been healed. For [we] were like sheep going astray, but [we] have now returned to the Shepherd and Overseer of [our] souls.” — 1 Peter 2:24-25

In bearing the injustice, in not lashing out, Christ was showing us a new way to respond to injustice and that there is real power, death defeating power, not in reaction but in submission.

This is hard to hear, hard to believe, and harder still to accomplish. Every fiber in our being calls out when we suffer at the hands of another, but if we are to take the example of Christ, then we must wrestle with exactly this.

Questions to consider:

— How does it make you feel when you read that we are, as believers, to submit ourselves to suffering and injustice?

— Why might God ask this hard thing of us? How does it glorify Him for us to submit ourselves in such a way?

— Finally, when was a time that you were on the receiving end of an injustice? Did you submit or not? What might it have looked like if you did the opposite of what you actually did?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, N.C. with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]