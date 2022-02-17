HISTORICAL MARKER SPOTLIGHT

The Raft Swamp historical marker (1-51) reads, “After the Tory victory at McPhaul’s Mill, the Whigs routed the Tories near here on Oct. 15, 1781, and broke their resistance in this area.”

Background

During the Revolutionary War key battles took place in the fight for independence from England. Two significant battles took place near the Town of Red Springs, the Battle of McPhaul’s Mill and the Battle of Raft Swamp.

Watch for next week’s Robesonian, which will feature information about Battle of McPhaul’s Mill.

During the final months of the Revolutionary War, North Carolina comprised both patriot residents — sometimes identifying themselves as Whigs — and Loyalists, sometimes known as Tories.

According to a historical account at capefearclans.com, “The conflicts [pitted] neighbor against neighbor; Whig or Patriot against Loyalist or Tory. The country soon presented a terrible scene of bloodshed, devastation and wretchedness. The skirmishes and battles which occurred during this period have been referred to collectively by local historians as the Tory War.

On Oct. 15, 1781, just two days before British Gen. Charles Cornwallis surrendered British forces at Yorktown, Virginia, the Whigs finally beat back the outnumbered Tory forces during the battle of Raft Swamp.

Find more local historical markers at bit.ly/RobesonHistoricalMarkers.

THIS WEEK’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

On Feb. 20, 1885, 22 years after Emancipation, freedmen in Edgecombe County incorporated Princeville, the state’s first town founded by African Americans.

At the close of the Civil War, Union troops occupied the Tarboro area. Formerly enslaved people from surrounding counties left their plantations and flocked to the Federal encampment seeking freedom and protection. The future faced by the mostly illiterate, unskilled and penniless freedmen was uncertain and bleak.

Adopting the name Freedom Hill from a nearby knoll from which Northern soldiers addressed the refugees, the community’s first families camped alongside the river and erected crude shanties. White landowners made no effort to evict them from the land, it being so swampy as to be otherwise useless.

In the 1870s the land did change hands and residents began acquiring lots. One of the buyers was Turner Prince, a carpenter for whom the community was renamed upon its incorporation.

National attention was drawn to Princeville in September 1999 when flooding associated with Hurricane Floyd devastated the area.

Source: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: The Feb. 20, 1922 Robesonian included a story headlined, “Offers self in marriage for $1,000” over the following story: “Pretty Theresa Katona of Brooklyn, N.Y. offers herself in marriage for $1,000, the money to aid her father, mother and six small brothers and sisters, the latter all under 15 years of age. The father is ill and out of work. Teresa’s only qualifications for a husband (othere that the $1,000) are that he be healthy and a Christian. She agrees to wed on her 19th birthday, November 28, this year.”

50 Years Ago: The Feb. 20, 1972 story headlined, “RS Board Ponders Zoning, Taxes, Self-Service Gas” reported that Red Springs included 815 taxpayers owed $28,300 in delinquent taxes.

25 Years Ago: The Feb. 19, 1997 Robesonian reported “The Students at St. Pauls High School fared best among county students who took end-of-year tests during the 1995-96 school year. But according to the state Report Card the percentage of students at St. Pauls High who passed the tests was still far below the number who passed across the state.

15 Years ago: A Feb. 19, 2007 Robesonian headline stating “County poverty on agenda” included the following: “The [Robeson] County Board of Commissioners is expected to be asked tonight to seek state legislation that fosters small business development in Robeson County.”

5 Years Ago: A headline in the Feb. 19, 2007 Robesonian stated, “East Lumberton Baptists mark 100 years.”

1 Year Ago: Floodwaters covered parts of Robeson County when the Lumber River reached 20.44 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet.

The Our History feature is compiled by David Kennard, executive editor. Contact him at [email protected]