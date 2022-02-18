We continue our journey through the book of 1 Peter this week. Last week we looked at the end of chapter two and how we are, as Christians, to respond when injustices are poured out on us. This week we are going to be looking at what it means for us to have hope and to be prepared to share that hope.

The hinges of all of I Peter is 3:15-16, “but in your hearts regard Christ the Lord as holy, ready at any time to give a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you. Yet do this with gentleness and reverence, keeping a clear conscience, so that when you are accused those who disparage your good conduct in Christ will be put to shame.” Prior to this, Peter has been showing the people that they are exiles, to be living stones, and how to respond when injustice is brought against them, but there is something that they are to have in the midst of all of that, hope.

These verses are an admonishment to share our faith, but there is more to it than that. There is a assumption that we, as believers, are going to be living our lives so differently than the world around us that they are going to both notice and ask about it. This command to share our faith is rooting in us having some social capitol and relationship with the person with whom we are sharing.

Peter tells us that they will ask us about our hope. This should drive us to ask two questions. First, are people asking you about your faith? Second, if they are not, is it possible that you are living as if you do not have hope?

Peter assumes here that the believers to whom he is writing are living differently than the people around them and that this difference is noticed. I think that this should drive us to ask the tough question. Am I living differently than the people around me? Am I living as if I have ultimate hope?

Peter has been showing us to this point in the letter what this difference looks like. This is what he means when he tells us to be living stones, set apart for the task that God would have us do. This is also part of the submission that we see in the verses we looked at last week and in the first seven verses of chapter three. There are also five habits that Peters illustrates in I Peter 3:8-12 that can set us apart.

The first of these, verse 8, is cooperation; Peter tells us to be of one mind in the church. Second, is to be Christ as shown in verse 9. There is no better example of not repaying evil for evil or insult for insult and instead being a blessing than the work Christ did for us on the cross. Third, is the habit of clean and edifying conversation. In verse 10 Peter tells us to keep our tongue under control at all times, to not speak evil or deceit. Fourth, is a habit of contentment, verse 11. A Christian is going to seek good and peace and in those things we can be content. Fifth and finally, there is a habit of consecration. When we pursue righteousness and pray to God, he is near to us, but if we fail in these things, and even if we are to pursue their opposites, God will turn His face from us.

These habits will do two things for us. First, they will set us apart and make us noticeable. These habits are not habits of the world, and when we cultivate them, we will be seen at different from the world around us. Second, they will build our hope, for as we grow in Christlikeness, our hope in Him will grow as well.

Questions to Consider:

— Are you marked by hope?

— The last two years have been hard and confusing. In that time how have you lived as if you have hope? How have you failed to live that way?

— What are three things you can do this week to see those five habits grow in you?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, N.C. with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]