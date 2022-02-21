The City of Lumberton participated with several other cities around the state to crack down on illegal alcohol sales across the state.

Several law enforcement agencies charged 350 individuals on more than 700 alcohol, drug, weapon, and driving offenses, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The weekend operation included Alcohol Law Enforcement, State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to reduce crime and enhance public safety at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol businesses.

“Due to an increase in alcohol-related crashes and underage fatalities, the collaborative event aimed to increase roadway safety around ABC-licensed businesses,” stated a Department of Public Safety media statement provided to The Robesonian.

According to DPS officials, authorities executed eight search warrants and seized various types of controlled substances, along with 13 firearms. Of the 798 charges, 64 were felony charges, 101 were alcoholic beverage-related charges, 182 were drug-related charges and 292 were motor vehicle charges. Ten impaired drivers were taken off the road.

“The State Highway Patrol is once again proud to collaborate with our partners at the NC Alcohol Law Enforcement Division,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Our combined missions focused on saving lives and protecting property make our state a safer place for all to live, work and thrive in.”

During the operation, 12 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations. ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission documenting the criminal and regulatory violations at these businesses, which could result in fines, suspensions, or revocations of ABC permits.

“We are proud to combine our efforts in making North Carolina businesses and communities safer,” said Alcohol Law Enforcement Director Bryan House. “Operations like this demonstrate the great relationship we have with our state and local law enforcement partners.”

Agencies involved in the operation included North Carolina State Highway Patrol, North Carolina Probation and Parole, Asheboro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Shallotte Police Department, Leland Police Department, Holden Beach Police Department, Rocking Mount Police Department, Cornelius Police Department, Huntersville Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Mecklenburg County ABC Board Law Enforcement, Davidson Police Department, and Henderson Police Department.

Cities involved in the operation included Wilmington, Cornelius, Hickory, Hendersonville, Fletcher, Arden, Asheville, Henderson, Warrenton, Durham, Greensboro, Huntersville, Shallotte, Leland, Holden Beach, Greenville, Kinston, Rocky Mount, Goldsboro, Plymouth, Fayetteville, Lumberton, Carthage, Burlington, Asheboro and Lexington.