PEMBROKE — Lisa Lewis Schaeffer, former vice chancellor for Student Affairs at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has been named an American College Personnel Association Class of 2022 Diamond Honoree.

She will receive her award at the ACPA Annual Convention on March 8 in St. Louis, Missouri.

With more than 36 years of service as a higher education professional, Schaeffer has impacted the lives of thousands of students and professionals at UNCP, the only institution in the UNC System founded by and for American Indians. Schaeffer has been a mentor to hundreds and an inspiration to even more.

Schaeffer said, “I wasn’t expecting this, but I am excited when asked about the prestigious award. It sure is nice to be recognized by my peers.”

Schaeffer was championed by her UNC Pembroke colleague Art Malloy. In his champion letter, Malloy said, “Her colleagues revere Dr. Schaeffer at UNCP and throughout the University of North Carolina System.

“She served as an example of how one leads with heart and integrity. At UNCP, one cannot speak about student affairs without invoking the name of the person who presided over so much positive change,” Malloy said.

“New residence halls, a new student health services center for counseling and student health, the opening of a resource center that houses a food pantry for students and the community and professional clothing for students, a CARE center to coordinate a campus response for students experiencing issues that affect their ability to perform well academically and to cope with life, the erection of a student center annex and so many other projects and endeavors that have positively impacted the students at the most diverse institution in the UNC System are all a part of Dr. Schaeffer’s legacy,” he added.

During her time at UNCP, Schaeffer served as associate vice chancellor, director of Career Services and associate director of Admissions. She retired in January 2020.

The ACPA Diamond Honoree Award recognizes colleagues who have made outstanding contributions to ACPA, student affairs and services, and higher education. It is considered one of the association’s highest recognitions.