LUMBERTON — The First Gulf War exhibit is coming to the Robeson Community College campus in March.

The exhibition features eight informational panels, filled with photographs, recounting the conflict that began with dictator Saddam Hussein attacking Kuwait and invading the country on Aug. 2, 1990.

It is open to the public and will be available for viewing from March 14 to April 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays in the Anne Moss-Biggs Library (2nd floor). There is no cost to attend.

Visitors are asked to check-in at the front desk of the library. Public organizations and public schools who wish to visit the traveling museum should contact Sherry Lofton at 910-272-3360 for more details.

A ceremony to celebrate the opening of the exhibition will take place on March 14 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. in the courtyard in front of the library, behind Building 2. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held inside the Anne Moss-Biggs Library on the first floor. The ceremony is open to the public. Anyone interested in the exhibit is invited to attend.

The conflict would later become known as the Persian Gulf War of 1990-1991 when the United States led the most diverse coalition of nations in history, consisting of NATO allies and the Middle Eastern countries of Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Egypt to oppose Iraqi aggression and ultimately oust Iraqi forces that had invaded Kuwait.

The First Gulf War highlights Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, showcases the various weapons of the Gulf War and the liberation of Kuwait, and recognizes numerous units from North Carolina that played important roles in the Persian Gulf War.

The exhibit’s final panel, titled “The Cost of War,” acknowledges 17 service members from North Carolina who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“When we found out we were going to open a Veterans Center, we knew we wanted to get this exhibit,” said Sherry Lofton, an English instructor and chair of the cultural events committee at RCC. “We timed it to be on our campus to coincide with the opening of the Veterans Center in April.”

Lofton says there are many veterans at RCC and in North Carolina who served in the war, and this exhibit will be a way to honor their contributions and give others a chance to understand the sacrifices that were made.

“Many of our students don’t know enough about the history of the first Gulf War,” Lofton said. “This will help bring awareness and help educate others about Desert Shield and Desert Storm.”

The exhibit was funded by the government of the State of Kuwait to honor the 75,000 men and women, and their units, stationed in North Carolina who served and sacrificed to liberate Kuwait and was organized by the North Carolina Museum of History.

“This traveling exhibit is a unique way to highlight North Carolina’s many contributions to the Persian Gulf War. Over 75,000 service members contributed 45 percent of the combat power to Operation Desert Storm. We look forward to this multi-agency effort educating the public as this memorial travels across the state,” said the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.