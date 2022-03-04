We are coming to the end of our study of 1 Peter. Since the first of the year we have been looking at this letter written by peter to the churches in Asia Minor (modern day Turkey). Most of the letter has been addressed to “those chosen, living as exiles” (1 Peter 1:1), meaning the church as a whole. Peter has called them to be a living sacrifice, a corner stone in Christ’s new temple, and to bear with suffering.

Now, however, as Peter draws to the end of his letter, he addresses the men leading these congregations, the elders, whom he addresses “as a fellow elder and witness to the sufferings of Christ, as well as one who shares in the glory about to be revealed.” — 1 Peter 5:1

I’ve been wrestling for years with why we are in the state we are in as a culture. Why is it that we are so polarized, so divided against one another? Why are we seeing serious issues, like drugs, violence, disintegration of families, and a general collapse of social norms and mores? I’ve, personally, come to the conclusion that it is as a result of lack of leadership, and as someone that has been called by God to lead a congregation and be a leader in my community, that scares me.

All too often we are seeing reports of leaders, including, unfortunately, leaders in the church, be involved in all sorts of sordid and downright evil behaviors. Just in the last couple of years a man that I looked up to, a famous apologist and evangelist, was shown to have been an evil man, one who not only engaged in all sorts of illicit sexual deviancy, but also one that profited from it as well. We’ve seen pastors fall from grace, the presidents of Christian colleges get fired for abusive behavior, and in my own denomination we are facing a reckoning over the lack of action on the part of leaders for generations in dealing with abuse in our churches.

We seem to have forgotten what biblical-, Jesus-shaped leadership looks like.

That is why these words at the beginnings of 1 Peter chapter 5 are so important. Peter is addressing the elders, the ones that are leading these congregations that are facing real persecution and are in need of strong leadership. As he has elsewhere in the letter, Peter grounds his advice in who he is and in the fact that he had personally walked with and known Jesus.

What is the exhortation that Peter gives to the his fellow elders? First, don’t be an elder because you feel compelled, but do it willingly and because you are called by God. When we are doing things because we feel like we have to, even when we don’t want to, it can lead to resentment. Also, being an elder just will not work, either for the person or for the congregation, if the elders leading the church are not called by God to that office and role.

Second, Peter reminds those of us that are elders that we don’t need to be in this for the money. This does not mean that pastors and those that are serving the church in a professional capacity should not be paid, after all “a worker is worth his wages” (1 Timothy 5:18). It does mean, however, that we should not be entering ministry to get wealthy.

Finally, Peter instructs elders to not “lord it over those entrusted to you, but being examples to the flock” (1 Peter 5:3). Far too many pastors and elders think that their calling and office give them the right to lord over others, but as we are to follow Christ, we must ask, did He lord over others, even as He was Lord of All?

Peter concludes by reminding the members of these congregations that they are to be subject to the elders, but that “all of you clothe yourselves with humility toward one another.” — 1 Peter 5:5

Yes, there are pastors and elders that can be overbearing, but there are also those in our congregations that need to remember that they are to be humble and subject to the men that God has called to lead His people.

Next week we will conclude this journey through 1 Peter. Is there a biblical theme or book that you would like to look at next? If so, drop me an email at the email address below.

Questions to Consider:

— Have you ever known or been subject to a bad leader?

— Why do you think that God cares about the leaders in our churches and communities?

— What could you do today to support the elders in your congregation to leads God’s people better and more faithfully?

— Finally, not a question, but I’d challenge you to pray every day this week for your pastor and the other faithful men that are leading your church.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, N.C. with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at s.carter.mcneese@fairmontfirstbaptistchurch.org.