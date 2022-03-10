PEMBROKE — Regarded as one of the top military-friendly universities in the country, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has once again been recognized for its commitment to veterans, military service members and their families.

G.I. Jobs Magazine has recognized UNCP as a Military Friendly School for 2022-2023. While the university has earned the designation every year since 2010, UNCP retained its gold status and increased its standing to third among the Top 10 Military Friendly Schools for small public institutions nationwide.

The ranking represents the highest designation in university history.

“I am so proud to see the dedicated work we are doing as a campus community to support military-affiliated students is being recognized,” said Jasmine Coleman, director of Academic and Military Outreach.

More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey, 665 schools earned awards level designations in gold, silver and bronze. Of the total, 282 were selected for “gold” award status for their leading practices, outcomes, and effective programs. The 2022-­2023 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in G.I. Jobs Magazine’s May issue.

During the 2021-2022 academic year, 1,205 students at UNCP identified as military-affiliated, including active duty, dependent spouse or child, national guard, reservist and veteran.

UNCP has been a longtime provider of higher education pathways for military-affiliated students through flexible online and in-person course offerings. The university’s Military Outreach team assists veterans in transitioning from military service to a successful academic experience.

“With our convenient branch location at the Fort Bragg Training and Education Center, we can provide in-person student services support to online and distance military students at both the graduate and undergraduate levels,” Coleman said.

Since 2019, the Rally Point Veterans Resource Center has become a centralized hub to assist all military-affiliated students.

Family members and veterans alike are encouraged to connect with the Rally Point Veterans Resource Center for Department of Veterans Affairs work-study opportunities and personalized advising to meet their unique needs.

Additionally, UNCP participates in the MyCAA military spouse tuition scholarship program for career training while providing support to military dependents by offering scholarships for military spouses and dependent children to reduce the costs associated with attendance.