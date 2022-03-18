The Birthing Place Church

— Address: 2007 Oakwood Ave., Lumberton

— Pastor: Rev. Myron Barfield and Prophetess Shauna Barfield

— Number: 910-583-9021

— Service schedule: Sunday, Sunday School, 10:45 a.m., and Worship Service, 11:15 a.m.; Monday, Prayer Line, 7:30-8 p.m. (646-570-1040, Code: 574-6589); Thursday, Bible study, 7:30 p.m., via Zoom (ID: 637-232-0228, Password: RICH); and Saturday, Travail and Prevail Prayer, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., via Facebook Live, (@thebirthplacecurch).

— Established: December 2015

— Denomination: Non-denominational prophetic apostolic

— Congregation: 50

— Favorite scripture: Isaiah 40:31

“But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”