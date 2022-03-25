There is a common trope in pop culture with which I am sure you are familiar. We can call it the “I owe you my life” or the “Life debt” trope. One of the most popular depictions of this in movies is the relationship between Han Solo and the Wookie Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise. At some point before the event of A New Hope, Han saves Chewie’s life and as a result gains a loyal friend dedicated to helping and serving as recognition of what was done.

Another great example comes from another of my favorite movies “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.” The movie opens in a dungeon in Jerusalem during the crusades. During an ultimately successful escape attempt, Robin saves the life of Azeem, played by Morgan Freeman. Azeem then accompanies Robin back to England and even fights to liberate the people from the grip of the evil Sherriff of Nottingham as a way to pay off his life debt.

Of course, there are examples of this trope spread throughout popular culture, not just in movies, but in TV shows, books, comics, basically anywhere there is narrative storytelling, you will find this trope. There is something about it that we understand on a deep level. When someone has done something for us at a deep potential sacrifice and in the process saved us, we intuitively know that we owe that person something, and so we seek to serve them.

In this trope, however, note that the service does not come in the hopes that salvation will be the result. Rather, this service, this devotion, comes as a result of the salvation. Chewie doesn’t follow Han around for decades in the hopes that one day Han might save his life. Rather, Chewie seeks to serve Han because Han has already saved Chewie’s life.

I bring up this trope to help us understand the relationship between the salvation that God offers us and our service to him. We know that there is a relationship between our service to him and the salvation that he offers, but all too often we invert the relationship.

Human pride and religion, rooted in our fallen and sinful nature, has a default position that we must save ourselves, that we are even capable of saving ourselves. So, therefore, we think that we need to serve God in order for Him to extend salvation to us. Even if we give lip service to the gospel of grace, all too often we think that our actions and behavior are what causes God to extend that grace and salvation to us.

This is never the way it works in scripture. In the Old Testament law we see the statement “I am the LORD your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt” repeatedly. This is even the introductory phrase to the Ten Commandments in both Exodus 20 and again in Deuteronomy 5. The law is to be followed not so that God would save his people from Egypt, from the land of slavery, but because He had already saved them.

Likewise, the gospel frees us from slavery, this time slavery to sin and death. In Galatians 5 the Apostle Paul writes, “For you were called to be free, brothers and sisters; only don’t use this freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but serve one another through love.” (Galatians 5:13). Earlier in the same chapter Paul as declared that, “For freedom, Christ set us free. Stand firm, then, and don’t submit again to a yoke of slavery” (Galatians 5:1). The gospel sets us free, but it is not a freedom that should lead us back to slavery to sin. Rather it is freedom to follow God and pursue His plan and design for us.

Or, to go back to the language of the life-debt trope, God has saved us, so we now owe him our own lives and service. These are not things that we offer to Him in hopes of salvation, but things we offer to Him knowing that he has already saved us.

Questions to consider:

1) Have you ever found yourself in someone’s debt and felt like you owed them for something they had done for you?

2) Why do you think that as fallen humans we think that we have to earn our salvation?

3) Does it give you relief knowing that you can’t and don’t have to earn it?

4) Read Galatians 5:1-15. What are some ways that we can serve God in light of the freedom He has graciously extended to us?

5). What does it mean that God has given us freedom to follow Him? Why do we need to be given that freedom?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, son, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]