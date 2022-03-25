PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will roll out the welcome mat for hundreds of prospective students and parents on April 2 for the first in-person Open House since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.

So far, more than 500 plan to attend, according to Jamee Hunt Freeman, director of Undergraduate Admissions. There is a heightened sense of excitement and anticipation for an event where many will be visiting campus for the first time.

“For prospective students, attending an Open House marks a special milestone in the education journey and is an integral part of the collegiate search,” Freeman said.

“Students and families may make their college selection at Open House. To witness the expressions of excitement and the feelings of ease associated with choosing UNCP is so special. It is one of the many reasons we are glad to be able to experience this event in person.

“We have been able to offer Open House virtually, but it is wonderful to see the event come to life right in front of your eyes — the connection and energy are amplified,” she said.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the new James A. Thomas Hall building. For those wanting to pack in even more, an early-bird campus tour, is being offered at 8 a.m. To register, visit uncp.edu/admissions.

The day will offer potential students and parents a chance to tour the campus and residence halls, as well as meet with university leaders and current students. Sessions will cover the application process, new student services and programs designed to support the transition to college, housing, financial aid, academic opportunities and ways to become a more engaged student.

There will also be an academic department and student organization fair on the Quad from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will be treated to lunch and can take in a baseball game at Sammy Cox Field. There will also be opportunities to win giveaways throughout the day. Although the event will feature indoor and outdoor activities, the university will continue to exercise COVID-19 safety practices.

“We expect a festive, fun and informative event, filled with all things UNCP,” Freeman added. “Students and families will learn how we exemplify affordability and excellence in education. There is no better time to take advantage of NC Promise and the fine academic and student life UNC Pembroke offers.”