Nursing students at Robeson Community College joined in solidarity with the global community in support of peace for Ukraine.

Students wore blue and yellow on March 29 and held signs that said #NursesforPeace.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN), the European Federation of Nurses Associations (EFN) and the European Forum of National Nursing and Midwifery Associations (EFNNMA) issued a joint statement on behalf of the world’s 28 million nurses, calling for an end to all hostilities.

The statement read: “The world’s nurses demand that the health and wellbeing of the people of Ukraine is safeguarded and that can only be achieved through lasting peace, because peace and health are inseparable.”

Nurses around the world could show their support of the initiative in three ways:

1-Donate to the ICN Humanitarian Fund.

2-Sign the joint ICN-EFN-EFNNMA statement.

3-Use the #NursesforPeace on social media and post pictures with the banner.

Administrators and students in the nursing program wanted to be a part of this effort to help show their support to fellow nurses in Ukraine, in hopes the campaign will go viral and have a great impact by sending a clear message for peace around the world.