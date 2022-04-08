The Pentecostals of Lumberton
— Pastor: Rev. LeDon Barnhill
— Address: 1011 Carthage Road, Lumberton
— Phone: 910-738-9259
— Service schedule: Sunday, Morning Service, 10 a.m., Sunday School, 10 a.m., Evening Service, 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Bible Study, 7 p.m.
— Denomination: Pentecostal
— Congregation: More than 300
— Established: 1974
— Favorite Scripture: Isaiah 40:31
“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”