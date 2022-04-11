The Robeson County Solid Waste Department has scheduled its Annual Landfill Free Day for 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 7.

During those times, Robeson County only residents will be able to use the landfill for no charge.

Residents may dump no more than 8 tires per household and may not dump hazardous materials (commercial waste excluded).

Businesses and contractors can use the landfill during this time but will be subject to a tipping fee.

For more information, contact Robeson County Solid Waste at 910-865-3348.