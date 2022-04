Antioch Baptist Church

— Address: 2341 N. Spruce St., Proctorville

— Telephone: 910-628-9650

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday Morning Worship, 11 a.m.; and Bible Study Service, 7 p.m.

— Denomination: Missionary Baptist

— Congregation: 110

— Established: 1880

— Favorite Scripture: Acts 11:26

“And in Antioch the disciples were for the first time called Christians.”